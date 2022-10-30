From the beach, Sonia Isaza rocked the net in a tight swimsuit

Sonia Isaac Always present in the most important moments Arturo Vidal, whether in the happy or the saddest. A few weeks ago, the father of the player Don Erasmo Vidal passed away, and he was accompanied by the Colombian model. Now the same has happened with the Copa Libertadores final.

On that day, Flamengo beat Atletico Paranains 1-0 in Guayaquil. to celebrate, Vidal He posted on his Instagram stories a picture of him smoking a cigar with Uruguayan Georgian de Arrascaeta. As expected, King was caught on ESPN cameras crying of happiness.

Speaking to ESPN from the field of play, Arthur He stated that he had fulfilled a “dream”. And not less. Guayaquil’s fans, damaged by the defeat, felt themselves. In the 70th minute, when El Rey entered the field to replace Thiago Maya, thousands of Ecuadoreans chanted “He will not be in the World Cup” to express their anger.

Sonia Isaza and Arturo Vidal. Source: Instagram @niaisazaoficial

Despite this, the midfielder focused only on winning and tested it out with his loved ones. His girlfriend wrote “I love you my love, so happy for you” Sonya In a photo he posted with the king. Hours before the match, the influencer posted a photo on her Instagram where she was seen lying on the beach wearing an animal-printed two-piece swimsuit.

Sonia Isaza on the beach. Source: Instagram @niaisazaoficial

“Happiness is enjoying the little things in life!” It was the beautiful phrase that Isaza used to accompany her post, which has exceeded 14,900 likes and 120 comments. Vidal He did not resist and left him with many love emojis. “divine!” , “My God friend” and “My God! Most of Mamasita” were some of the messages from her friends and fans.