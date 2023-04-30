Carol G turns up the heat on TikTok with a new heart attack video

Two days ago Carol J. Announce that everyone is waiting: a trip From “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful”. Despite the fact that she said, some time ago, that she would retire for a while from the stage to focus on studying and growing in other personal aspects, finally, the world’s most listened urban artist decided to sing every single song live. From her latest album.

“I know I said no…but with my love for this album and wanting to sing all the songs with you I didn’t hold it #MañanaSeraBonitoa trip It’s real.” Carol J. With a unique clip shared on networks. saying a trip It will be held in the most important cities in the United States, from August to September this year. Las Vegas, Miami, Houston, Dallas and New York are the destinations chosen by the Colombian artist.

KAROL G announces the “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful” tour. Photo: @KAROLG Instagram

But that wasn’t the only thing that revolutionized netizens who watched an ad video a trip. Well, in the clip, “bichota” is shown singing verses from “Gucci Los Paños” along with a cute boy who didn’t go unnoticed. This is Iker “Millionaire Boy”, a Mexican content creator known on all platforms for his kindness, simplicity and honest way of saying things.

I want to dedicate this post to you @iker.elmillonario In my little head and thoughts there was an amazing boy who was going to help me convey everything I wanted with this album You are more special than I ever imagined in my mind. Thank you my friend for your beautiful heart that inspires us so much!!! Pdta : Thanks for being so acquainted with me on the set and bringing me the chips,” he wrote. Carol J. In an Instagram post dedicated to the boy in the clip.

Carol G dedicated a nice letter to Ecker. Photo: @KAROLG Instagram

Karol G dances to the beat of “Amarjora” and revolutionizes TikTok

As if all this were not enough, Carol J. It also caused quite a stir Tik Tok, with a series of videos in which he dances to each of his songs. In fact, Carolina Giraldo Navarro moved her body to the beat of “Amargura”, wearing a sexy gray T-shirt with slits and belts, combined with jeans. “With all the videos I uploaded for this song, they gave me a hold because the ones that were recorded!!” , the singer posted a video on the network and surprised her fans.

Related news