April 30, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Carol G turns up the heat on TikTok with a new heart attack video

Lane Skeldon April 30, 2023 2 min read

Two days ago Carol J. Announce that everyone is waiting: a trip From “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful”. Despite the fact that she said, some time ago, that she would retire for a while from the stage to focus on studying and growing in other personal aspects, finally, the world’s most listened urban artist decided to sing every single song live. From her latest album.

“I know I said no…but with my love for this album and wanting to sing all the songs with you I didn’t hold it #MañanaSeraBonitoa trip It’s real.” Carol J. With a unique clip shared on networks. saying a trip It will be held in the most important cities in the United States, from August to September this year. Las Vegas, Miami, Houston, Dallas and New York are the destinations chosen by the Colombian artist.

Threads

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

La Dioza was able to buy her first car in Miami

April 29, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Cristian Estrada talked about his relationship with Alicia Machado

April 29, 2023 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were captured in their luxury Bugatti

April 29, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Russia accuses Ukraine of burning down an oil depot in Crimea with a drone strike

April 30, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Chinese regime’s new offensive against Taiwan: Aircraft and warships have violated the island’s air and sea space.

April 30, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Carol G turns up the heat on TikTok with a new heart attack video

April 30, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Seven tips from a psychologist to help a family member with anxiety

April 30, 2023 Zera Pearson