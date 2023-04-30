After several years away from television, Dr. Polo admits

Anna Maria Poloknown as Dr. Polo It’s been several years now Away affiliate the televisioneven though it seems like he hasn’t left since his show.”Case closedIt’s still broadcasting today.

very lawyer active in social networkswhere it is permanently located communication With them fans. Just this week, Cuban celebrated after reaching 15 million followers Facebook. I cannot express my gratitude to you in words. Thank you for making me a part of your life through our statuses. Thank you for commenting, sharing and supporting me at all times. It is such an honor and privilege to have such a beautiful virtual family. I want to keep growing and learning with you ” column.

Doctora Polo has reached 15 million followers on Facebook.

for his part, Caroline Sandoval Take advantage of Let’s congratulate to Dr. Polo For this achievement through the live broadcast that he made in his country social networkswhere the hostCase closedI made some confessions.

column Share the Secret from him success. “I think part of life is destiny. You have a destiny and you feel it and you have to follow it. My secret is that I do the things that I love, that I value, that give me life. I love interacting with it publicly, I love their comments, and I love the way they think when they see a case,” Cuban said. What and how do they define themselves”.

Doctora Polo is one of the most beloved characters in the medium.

In addition, Sandoval I wanted to know more about life passionate to I am Maria. “Were you happy in love, Doctor?” he asked. CarolinaWhat column And he replied: “Yes, girl, I rejoiced in love.”

On the other hand, the Dr. Polo He also admitted that they had not seen each other the television when it works. He said: “Before I did not see myself. But now I see myself and cry with the cases, I laugh, and it makes me yearn.”

given statement Sandoval say so column She was one of the few characters ever made millionaire with the the televisionthe doctor He did not hesitate to answer. “You’ll understand that a human being my age who studied law, practiced law for 15, 17 years, and who later hosted a TV show for 20 years must have used his little head, collected his speech so that when we reached the age of comfort and retirement and fun, he had to fend for himself.” Without relying on anything more than Social Security, which you well know is short, so yeah, millionaire, soul, affection, love.”