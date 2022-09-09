This is how the standings looked after beating Tijuana on Date 13

Rojiblancos is looking for a way to sneak into the top four spots of the campaign at the last minute to get to the Big Party.

The three consecutive victories achieved by Guadalajara in the past weeks have been decisive To bring him back to life in this Apertura 2022 where they are secured among the top eight clubs in the rankings, Therefore, it was necessary to add the three points on the pitch at Caliente against Xolos de Tijuana and they achieved their goal on Wednesday night, climbing their positions in the general table.

After playing Day 13 of the competition, the ratings have continued to shut down game after game since then The Holy Squadron started this date in eighth place with 16 units s Other opponents added points to further tighten that area of ​​the table, where Highlighted by Mazatlan’s victory over the Atlas, the panorama is even more complicated for teams looking for a ticket to the Fiesta Grande.

A goalless draw against Toluca last weekend relegated Guadalajara Center in the overall table, reaching 16 units, but the victory at the border allowed them to add 19 points to return to seventh place, just below. Pachuca (25), Tigres (24) and Toluca (22), are their closest opponents in the struggle for a privileged position.

after the dispute This obligation against Xolos, chiverío will have to face Puebla, Tigres, América and Cruz Azul, So the schedule seems complicated, but The herd has great potential to advance to the final stage, at least by repair.

How is Repechage at the moment?

At this time the duels will be for a ticket to Liguilla Tigres vs San Luis, Toluca vs Leon, Chivas vs Mazatlan and Necaxa vs Puebla. Although there are four other duels that can be modified These commitments are for the final stage, where the Rugiblanco has many possibilities to win.

vote Will Chivas qualify directly for La Liga? Will Chivas qualify directly for La Liga? No, but it will enter the appendix I don’t know, but they will fight to the end 714 people have already voted

Did you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!