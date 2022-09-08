September 8, 2022

Official: The unknown coach who signed Chelsea to replace Tuchel: No international experience

Cassandra Curtis September 8, 2022

2022-09-08

The Chelsea On Wednesday, he surprised by announcing the departure of his German coach Thomas Tuchel And just a day later, she signed the new commanding officer.

This is the 47-year-old Englishman, Graham Potter Who to this day managed to surprise the English Premier League team, Brighton and Hove Albion.

These numbers are only surpassed by Arsenal (15 points), Manchester City (14) and Tottenham (14). The Brighton He beat teams like Manchester United (1-2), West Ham (0-2) and Leicester City (5-2), the latter on the last day.

Reports indicate that Chelsea He had to pay Blue and White £16m for Potter’s release clause.

– Who is Graham Potter? –

The strategist could manage only three teams. He started his career in 2011 from the fourth division of Sweden With Östersunds, leaving it in section One When he left in 2018 to Swansea city of the second English category.

In 2019-20 I reached Premier League to take over the reins Brightonthe club that fought in the lower zone until last season when it was in ninth place, six points away from entering the competition centers UEFA.

it is expected that Potter He could lead the Blues on Saturday on their visit to Fulham. The London team is currently ranked sixth in the league with 10 points after three wins, two losses and a draw.

Although they did not start off on the right foot in the domestic tournament that twitch The cost of his job was the embarrassing loss he incurred in his first appearance on it Champions Visit Dinamo Zagreb (1-0).

