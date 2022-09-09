Olympia crushes Deriangen, his greatness flourishes and reaches the semi-finals of the CONCACAF League

2022-09-08

Should doubts cross the mind of any Olympian, Leo dons the King’s suit that best suits him to demonstrate his class in foreign lands and deliver a semi-final blow as a coup.

If doubts about the last two local outcomes lead to uncertainty, Olympia in Nicaragua He boasted his three “g’s”: he won 4-0, he loved football and crushed with his artillery. In the first half he had already rocked the ropes three times, and the ostrich missed one of those goals that was missed only in very few cases. The fear of both is nullified Louis Colonel By hand, unleash the lion’s fury that hit, hit, and hit a tire Just your Yurenti.

Three claws and rest

in 4 minutes Brian Moya He had already translated Boniek’s pass into a delicious shot full of goals, and in the 8th minute Bengson justified himself with a header from a foul under the frame and at 40 Edwin Rodriguez He ditched his role as assistant to trade him for a hit from the edge of the box.