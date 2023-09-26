September 27, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is how the standings in the Spanish League 2023-24 are determined

This is how the standings in the Spanish League 2023-24 are determined

Cassandra Curtis September 27, 2023 1 min read

2023-09-26

he Barcelona This Tuesday I stumbled into a field Mallorca (2-2) For the seventh day of the Spanish League. a team Xavi He has salvaged his unbeaten record and remains at the top of the tournament.

The Barca entity has 17 points, ahead of the surprising team by only one point Girona (16). Tomorrow the Berrojos will play against Villarreal If they win, they will remain the absolute leaders of the competition.

In third place is real madrid With 15 points, they will get them on Wednesday at the Bernabéu Palm. The white team will try to defend itself after the violent fall it suffered on Sunday against its host Athlete.

Sports Club It comes in fourth place with 13 units, followed by Athlete, Valencia And Vallecano Ray Who have 10 each. Real community It is the eighth with nine.

he Cádiz It ranks ninth with nine points Betis In tenth place. He will face the yellow team tomorrow Beam While Petikos will do so on Thursday vs Grenade.

he GetafeThe team in which the Honduran team plays Anthony LozanoMallorca ranks fourteenth with seven points, while Mallorca remains in fifteenth place with six points. for now Almeria It is the last with only two units.

Spanish League parking table

See also  Alex Ferguson joins criticism of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United against Everton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Tigres, the “biggest” in Liga MX who participates in the Campeones Cup

September 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Granma team has arrived in Mexico to participate in the Champions League

September 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“He will be the team coach next year.”

September 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

8 min read

France is moving homeless people out of Paris as the city prepares for next summer’s Olympics

September 27, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Dollar at 10-month highs on expectations of another Fed hike By Investing.com

September 27, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Spanish Attorney General’s Office accuses Shakira of fraud of more than $6 million in 2018

September 27, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

The College of Medicine promotes research at the 8th Health Sciences Forum

September 27, 2023 Zera Pearson