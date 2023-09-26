This is how the standings in the Spanish League 2023-24 are determined

2023-09-26

he Barcelona This Tuesday I stumbled into a field Mallorca (2-2) For the seventh day of the Spanish League. a team Xavi He has salvaged his unbeaten record and remains at the top of the tournament.

The Barca entity has 17 points, ahead of the surprising team by only one point Girona (16). Tomorrow the Berrojos will play against Villarreal If they win, they will remain the absolute leaders of the competition.

In third place is real madrid With 15 points, they will get them on Wednesday at the Bernabéu Palm. The white team will try to defend itself after the violent fall it suffered on Sunday against its host Athlete.

Sports Club It comes in fourth place with 13 units, followed by Athlete, Valencia And Vallecano Ray Who have 10 each. Real community It is the eighth with nine.