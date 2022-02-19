Photo report by Reinaldo Rueda condemns the attackers and Falcao: criticism from Ivan Mejia Alvarez | Colombia Choice

Last Wednesday, February 16, Reinaldo Rueda met with the Executive Committee of the Colombian Federation, to present the report of the matches that the national team lost against Peru and Argentina on the last double day of the South American qualifiers, which seriously raised hopes. To qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Alvaro Gonzalez Alzati, president of the Devopol team, revealed, hours after the meeting with the coach, that Rueda Rivera played a full video in which he analyzed the failures in the definition of the national team, and revealed that the players devised the scoring options, but they did so. Don’t define them.

Rueda’s report received criticism, with some interpreting it as a way to save his action plan and expose his targets, especially the attackers, for their failure to identify them.

On Friday, Ivan Mejia Alvarez responded to Rueda’s position on social networks. And the well-known journalist asked: “Do you think it is correct that” RRR “is absolved of responsibility for the failure of the national team with a video showing misidentification?

Then he analyzed what happened and I’m sorry that, with his experience, he risked losing control and the good atmosphere in the team.

“I don’t know, without justifying them, with this situation he completely lost control of the locker room, which is rare in a DT veteran like him,” he commented.