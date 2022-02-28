This is how the eighth day of Clausura 2022 will be played

2022-02-27

The Final tournament 2022 It continues its course and after the seventh date is approaching the halfway point of the championship where the leader is the answer and the surprise. victorywho will arrive the next day after losing the classic against life times.

The eighth day of the league competition in general Honduras It will take place in the middle of the week where you will be playing incredibly four matches on Wednesdays at the same time. crazy.

Platency And the Olympia They will play in Carpentry At 7:00 pm, the same agreed time, in the absence of an official license from National LeagueThe Royal Spain – UPN On San Pedro Sula and electricity motagua vs marathon in Tegucigalpa.

After half an hour, faces will appear life times And the real communityThis game will be played Siba 7:30 p.m. on the same Wednesday.

While the eighth date will be closed on Thursday 3 March in progress when Honduras Honor the leader victory From Suleiman Nizar. This game is scheduled to start at 7:15 PM.

Wednesday 2 March

Platense – Olympia, 7:00 pm

Motagua – Marathon, 7:00 pm

Real Spain – UPN, 7:00 pm.

Life – Royal Society, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 3 March

Honduras Advance – Nasr 7:15 pm