February 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is how the eighth day of Clausura 2022 will be played

This is how the eighth day of Clausura 2022 will be played

Cassandra Curtis February 28, 2022 1 min read

2022-02-27

The Final tournament 2022 It continues its course and after the seventh date is approaching the halfway point of the championship where the leader is the answer and the surprise. victorywho will arrive the next day after losing the classic against life times.

See more: Honduras National League Positions Schedule

The eighth day of the league competition in general Honduras It will take place in the middle of the week where you will be playing incredibly four matches on Wednesdays at the same time. crazy.

Platency And the Olympia They will play in Carpentry At 7:00 pm, the same agreed time, in the absence of an official license from National LeagueThe Royal Spain – UPN On San Pedro Sula and electricity motagua vs marathon in Tegucigalpa.

After half an hour, faces will appear life times And the real communityThis game will be played Siba 7:30 p.m. on the same Wednesday.

While the eighth date will be closed on Thursday 3 March in progress when Honduras Honor the leader victory From Suleiman Nizar. This game is scheduled to start at 7:15 PM.

Wednesday 2 March

Platense – Olympia, 7:00 pm

Motagua – Marathon, 7:00 pm

Real Spain – UPN, 7:00 pm.

Life – Royal Society, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 3 March

Honduras Advance – Nasr 7:15 pm

See also  Cruz Azul: Juan Renoso does not believe in Cruzolida's "ghosts."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Barcelona’s crack is still not renewed and its representative appears in Real Madrid’s offices

February 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Javier Aguirre has stopped training for Monterrey

February 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Live broadcast: Chivas vs Puebla

February 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Trump: The world needs a strong America to be peaceful

February 28, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Ukraine asked Elon Musk for satellite internet. He says he just met

February 28, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

This is how the eighth day of Clausura 2022 will be played

February 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Hazaa Wessin, the physical trainer who wants to represent DR in the World Classics

February 28, 2022 Zera Pearson