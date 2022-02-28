America is saved from last place in Clausura 2022 with a goal

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 27.02.2022 21:40:05

USA summed up In order to be at the last place in the general table From closing 2022, thanks Santos won 2-1 During his last minute visit to Cruz Azul, which shows the bad semester he is developing Santiago Solari team.

With just one win and two draws on seven disputed dates, Team Azulcrima Collects 5 points and a goal difference of -5, which is the same as the number of Warriors units, although there is a difference of -6. Both clubs scored 8 goals and conceded 13 and 14, respectively.

The Eagles managed to dodge the bottom of the stream thanks to the point they added during their visit to the Ciudad Universitaria, where they got 0-0 draw with Pumasin a low-quality match and it seems both clubs are more concerned about it Avoid defeat by going to win.

Will Solari be saved?

Before the session begins, the possibility of it Santiago Solari Leave the technical direction of America If he loses to Pumasdespite a tie, in one of their fans’ most special matches, It can give you a little relief.

It is also beneficial for Argentina to have a double shift and that The Eagles will have to play on Tuesday against Queretarowhich is a very short time to think about starting a new process.

your other party Against Reados of Round 9 will be on Saturdaybut if he falls against the Roosters, tolerance may run out at a club unaccustomed to being in the bottom zone.