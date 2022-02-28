University vs. Cesar Vallejo: score, goals and match summary | What time does Universitario play | University vs Vallejo 2022 | RMMD | Football – Peruvian

University Sports Vs. Cesar Vallejo Live | online | They face each other head-to-head in League 1 Day 4 match on Sunday 27 February 2022 from 3:30pm (Peruvian time) at the Monumental Stadium.

What time do they play Universitario de Deportes vs. Cesar Vallejo in League 1?

Mexico – 2:30 PM

Peru – 3:30 PM

Colombia – 3:30 PM

Ecuador – 3:30 pm

Venezuela – 4:30 PM

Bolivia – 4:30 PM

Argentina – 5:30 PM

Chile – 5:30 PM

Paraguay – 5:30 pm

Uruguay – 5:30 pm

Brazil – 5:30 PM

Spain – 9:30 pm

How do you see Sports University vs. Cesar Vallejo in League 1?

Gol Peru is the signal that is enabled to watch the League 1 match that will present Universitario with the change in the eleventh. Of the team that appeared in Ecuador, Roberto Villamarin left and Alberto Quintero entered.

Ex from university vs. Cesar Vallejo

The “creams” lived days to be forgotten after accumulating two consecutive falls. For this reason, the team coached by Alvaro Gutierrez has the task of cleaning their faces against the “Poatas”, who are undefeated in the local championship.

Last week, ‘U’ lost 2-1 to Carlos Stein in League 1 and then 2-0 to FC Barcelona in the second stage of the Copa Libertadores. In goals, Trujillo drew against Cienciano, ADT and beat Ayacucho FC.

For his part, despite the fact that they have not yet lost in League 1, Cesar Vallejo lost his two matches against Olympia in the first stage of the Copa Libertadores. After beating that bitter pill, José Guillermo Del Solar’s entire team entered the local competition.

Where will they play Universitario de Deportes vs. Cesar Vallejo in League 1?

Recommended video