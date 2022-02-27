Barcelona’s crack is still not renewed and its representative appears in Real Madrid’s offices

2022-02-27
He’s one of FC Barcelona’s boosted youth players and indeed one of the pieces that Xavi considers a lot for his 11th rookie, we’re talking about Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, better known as Xavi.
The 17-year-old footballer made his debut with Koeman and is one of the fans’ most beloved players, who was “horrified” after the news of his publication daily mark.
Gavi did not renew his contract with the Catalan team, and his contract expires on June 30, 2023, as is the case with Ronald Araujo, who also did not reach an agreement with the board of directors.
The priority is to continue, but the representative of Paez Javira appeared in the offices of Real Madrid, why? Marca explains it this way.
“Ivan de la Peña, the agent of the Spain international, was at Valdebebas a few days ago, which sparked the rumours. Some even smiled. The former Cantabrian and Azulgrana went through the Real Madrid offices to negotiate the renewal of Marc Cocalón, the youth B midfielder who had already accepted the proposal. White”, Jose Felix Diaz of the Madrid newspaper.
There is a non-aggression pact
in between Real Madrid There is a non-aggression agreement between Barcelona and Barcelona, and this prevents Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta from wanting to sign players with a contract a year before them.
