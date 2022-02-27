Javier Aguirre has stopped training for Monterrey

Monterrey announced the departure of “Vasco” Aguirre, after the defeat against Atlético San Luis and the team’s recent failure in the Club World Cup.

Javier Aguirre Stop being a coach Monterey, after losing to Atlético San Luis at home, a result that adds to the team’s poor performance in the Club World Cup; In addition to the protests of the masses against the artist.

scratched He lost at the BBVA Arena against the team that was in the penultimate position at Clausura 2022, and accidentally ended up managing “Basque” Aguirre A year and two months on top Monterey.

The Mexican coach was unable to lead the Bandela team to the title, in 52 games leading the team, he was eliminated in the quarter-finals in the previous two tournaments, and despite winning the CONCACAF Champions League, the performance of Reados was not what was expected in the Club World Cup.

In the tournament held in Asia, the Monterrey team fell in their first match against Al-Ahly of Egypt and later beat Al-Jazira to finish fifth. Upon his return, fans were highly critical of the team’s progress in the competition, a situation that continued to be repeated weeks later at home.

Before MontereyAnd the Javier Aguirre He had 22 wins, 16 draws and 14 losses.

Although the board of directors endorsed the coach in the position upon his return from the UAE, only after two matches in Liga MX, Javier “Vasco” Aguirre He left the coaching position Monterey.

The protests of the fans in Abu Dhabi, after losing the Club World Cup quarter-final against Al-Ahly, put the Mexican coach under pressure, and after losing to Puebla and Atletico de San Luis in the local championship, he is no longer a coach. From scratched.