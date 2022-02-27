February 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Javier Aguirre has stopped training for Monterrey

Javier Aguirre has stopped training for Monterrey

Cassandra Curtis February 27, 2022 2 min read

Monterrey announced the departure of “Vasco” Aguirre, after the defeat against Atlético San Luis and the team’s recent failure in the Club World Cup.

Javier Aguirre Stop being a coach Monterey, after losing to Atlético San Luis at home, a result that adds to the team’s poor performance in the Club World Cup; In addition to the protests of the masses against the artist.

scratched He lost at the BBVA Arena against the team that was in the penultimate position at Clausura 2022, and accidentally ended up managing “Basque” Aguirre A year and two months on top Monterey.

The Mexican coach was unable to lead the Bandela team to the title, in 52 games leading the team, he was eliminated in the quarter-finals in the previous two tournaments, and despite winning the CONCACAF Champions League, the performance of Reados was not what was expected in the Club World Cup.

In the tournament held in Asia, the Monterrey team fell in their first match against Al-Ahly of Egypt and later beat Al-Jazira to finish fifth. Upon his return, fans were highly critical of the team’s progress in the competition, a situation that continued to be repeated weeks later at home.

Before MontereyAnd the Javier Aguirre He had 22 wins, 16 draws and 14 losses.

Although the board of directors endorsed the coach in the position upon his return from the UAE, only after two matches in Liga MX, Javier “Vasco” Aguirre He left the coaching position Monterey.

The protests of the fans in Abu Dhabi, after losing the Club World Cup quarter-final against Al-Ahly, put the Mexican coach under pressure, and after losing to Puebla and Atletico de San Luis in the local championship, he is no longer a coach. From scratched.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Live broadcast: Chivas vs Puebla

February 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“I have a contract; we’ll see”

February 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

MLB suspends three more days of spring training 2022

February 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Apple urgently updates iOS and macOS due to global security flaws

February 27, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Javier Aguirre has stopped training for Monterrey

February 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

The Science Center will revitalize the ‘Science in Motion’ program

February 27, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Tenoc Huerta criticizes his participation in Mexican soap operas

February 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon