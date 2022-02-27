February 27, 2022

Live broadcast: Chivas vs Puebla

Live broadcast: Chivas vs Puebla

Cassandra Curtis February 27, 2022

The red and white team will be chasing their third win of the season by hosting captain Puebla, who was the surprise of the campaign.

Chivas Guadalajara will play its fourth home game of the 2022 Clausura Championship Receiving the Cartamine Index, Puebla. The game corresponds to the seventh day of a new campaign in MX League It will be refereed by Fernando Hernandez GomezAnd the Who will be accompanied by line referees Michel Alejandro Morales and Jesica Fernanda Morales.

The sacred flock will return to its activity in Mexican football in this interesting commitment against Camoteros. The last show in red and white It happened at home on day five as they played one of their worst matches in recent months against Tigres From UANL where they fell 3-1, with a terrible performance from Rojiblanca’s defense. Now the strategic Marcelo Michel Liano He will try to restore confidence, after the Lyon disaster the previous week, to maintain the rising streak.

Recent precedents between both combined dates from the last opening 2021, Poblanos eliminated Guadalajara in a playoff match, after 2-2 Which happened in the original time that almost gave Guadalajara a pass to Legila, but in the last minutes a falling equalizer sent the duel to the penalty shootout as those led by Nicolas Larcamon took the lead.

