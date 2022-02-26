“I have a contract; we’ll see”

2022-02-26

The Motagua coach Diego Vazquez, He reacted honestly after that Arrival in Honduras After being eliminated before Seattle Sounders in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16.

The Blue Eagles arrived Friday night at the airport Ramon Veleda MoralesThe Argentine helmsman reserved a spot to deliver some briefings to TVC, assuring his continuation after the bad moment in the international tournament.

– Do you expect to continue at Motagua for a long time? – “I have a contract, why are you asking me that?” Answered Diego Vazquez, who explained that he has 8 and a half years and “we’ll see” if he can complete the contract.

Regarding the development of the game, he replied: “We played a very good first half and scored a distraction in one of the set pieces, then in the second we could not compete. It was difficult for us to adapt to the pitch, we did not stand up, the other team was superior And they danced for us in the whole second half,” said Diego Vazquez.

