April 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Olympia stumbled against Platense and lost the leadership of the 2022 Clausura Championship

Olympia stumbled against Platense and lost the leadership of the 2022 Clausura Championship

Cassandra Curtis April 14, 2022 2 min read

Olympia could not beat veteran Platense on Wednesday, leaving a 0-0 draw at Chilato Uccles National Stadium, in the 15th round of the 2022 Clausura Championship, without a lead.

Lyon fell to second place with 29 points, one point behind the new leader, Real Spain, who managed to climb to the top after Real Spain’s victory over UBN.

Edrick Menjívar grew into his net by covering a shot to Ilce Barahona in a one-on-one showdown. The midfielder from Buenos Aires evaded several marks to enter the area and the Olympic goalkeeper was hit with his shot. Primitivo’ Maradiaga put his head in his hands.

Olympia responded in the 42nd minute. Edwin Rodriguez centered Jerry Bengtson, the controlled striker, made the trick and then took out a rocket that went to the side of the visitors’ booth.

Address lines:

Olympia: 1 Edrick Menkívar, 2 Maylor Núñez, 3 Elvin Casildo, 6 Brayan Beckeles, 46 Axel Jamir Maldonado (16 Johnny Leveron, min. 67), 31 Crisitan Altamirano (14 Boniek García, min. 61), 32 Carlos Pineda, 23 Jorge lvarez (Edwin Rodriguez, 37 min), 21 Jose Mario Pinto, 27 Jerry Bengtson (19 Justin Arboleda, 67 min) and 30 Eddie Hernandez (33 Micael Chirinos, 61st min).

Coach: Pablo Lavalin.

Dish: 25 Francisco del Riego, 31 Jose Montoya, 4 André Orellana, 5 Marcos Martinez, 6 Federico Maya, 14 Jorge Cardona, 16 Roger Flores (15 Ofer Padilla, min 27), 26 Elder Ramos, 11 Elsie Barahona, 29 Edson Rocha ( 13 Jose Canelas, 46 minutes) and 9 Alvaro Klosiner.

Coach: Ramon Maradiga.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The European giant who lost millions because he allowed Joao Felix to escape “for being too thin”

April 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

It’s been revealed why Kevin Durant and James Harden got into a fight in the Brooklyn Nets

April 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“It bothered me to see the referee laughing with Ancelotti at the end of the match”

April 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

NASA scientists discover ‘largest comet ever seen’

April 14, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Olympia stumbled against Platense and lost the leadership of the 2022 Clausura Championship

April 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

How does mental development develop during a medical stay?

April 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to abuse

April 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon