Olympia stumbled against Platense and lost the leadership of the 2022 Clausura Championship

Olympia could not beat veteran Platense on Wednesday, leaving a 0-0 draw at Chilato Uccles National Stadium, in the 15th round of the 2022 Clausura Championship, without a lead.

Lyon fell to second place with 29 points, one point behind the new leader, Real Spain, who managed to climb to the top after Real Spain’s victory over UBN.

Edrick Menjívar grew into his net by covering a shot to Ilce Barahona in a one-on-one showdown. The midfielder from Buenos Aires evaded several marks to enter the area and the Olympic goalkeeper was hit with his shot. Primitivo’ Maradiaga put his head in his hands.

Olympia responded in the 42nd minute. Edwin Rodriguez centered Jerry Bengtson, the controlled striker, made the trick and then took out a rocket that went to the side of the visitors’ booth.

Olympia: 1 Edrick Menkívar, 2 Maylor Núñez, 3 Elvin Casildo, 6 Brayan Beckeles, 46 Axel Jamir Maldonado (16 Johnny Leveron, min. 67), 31 Crisitan Altamirano (14 Boniek García, min. 61), 32 Carlos Pineda, 23 Jorge lvarez (Edwin Rodriguez, 37 min), 21 Jose Mario Pinto, 27 Jerry Bengtson (19 Justin Arboleda, 67 min) and 30 Eddie Hernandez (33 Micael Chirinos, 61st min).

Coach: Pablo Lavalin.

Dish: 25 Francisco del Riego, 31 Jose Montoya, 4 André Orellana, 5 Marcos Martinez, 6 Federico Maya, 14 Jorge Cardona, 16 Roger Flores (15 Ofer Padilla, min 27), 26 Elder Ramos, 11 Elsie Barahona, 29 Edson Rocha ( 13 Jose Canelas, 46 minutes) and 9 Alvaro Klosiner.

Coach: Ramon Maradiga.