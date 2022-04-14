Marcelo Michelle Linio has stopped being Chivas coach

Chivas reports that Marcelo Linho is no longer coach of the team, after the defeat at home to Monterrey.

after defeat chivas Wednesday evening against Riados directives Guadalajara Announced that the technical director Marcelo Michel firewood He was removed from his position.

Hobby Guadalajara He has consistently asked strategists to leave after his poor stride in the current tournament, the same move in which they netted three wins, five draws and the same number of defeats that put them outside of the qualifying spots in the tournament. Closing 2022.

During his tenure as Technical Director of chivasAnd Marcelo Michel Liano He knocked out a total of 22 games, of which he scored five wins, nine draws and eight losses, resulting in a 36% effectiveness rate for rojiblanco thanks to his 22 points out of a possible 66.

The “Pearl of the West” club first broadcast through it Youtube They then issued the official statement of the decision reached by the directive headed by Ricardo Pelaez. In the same way, it was announced that Ricardo Cadena, Tapatio’s current Strategist in the Expansion League, will take over the position of the first team. chivas temporary.

Chivas, after the defeat to Monterrey, dismissed Marcelo Michel Linio from the position of coach ESPN

The Holy Squadron is currently in the fourteenth position of Closing 2022 With 14 points in 13 commitments and adding four consecutive games without winning.

Marcelo Michel Liano Assumed the position of temporary coach for the team Guadalajara For the inaugural 2021 tournament, on September 19, however, after a win, three draws and three defeats, through a video clip on social media, sporting director Ricardo Pelaez announced the continuation of the young Mexican strategist in the face of the next campaign (closed 2022).

In his first tournament, firewood The rojiblanco qualified for the opening game of the 2021 Opening Championship, however, they were eliminated by Puebla on penalties, after a tie in regular time.

The matches that await us chivas In the semester they are against Cruz Azul next Saturday, Zulus, Pumas and wrap up the tournament against Necaxa.