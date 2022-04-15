Oil producers are resisting and Platency suffers! Real Sociedad returns to Vida and takes a big step towards redemption in the National League

2022-04-14

Real Sociedad and Vida concluded the 15th round of the Clausura 2022 at the Francisco Martinez Doron Stadium in Toccoa. The oil producers arrived and needed to win and they succeeded.

The match started with Tocoeños looking to frame Celio Valadares, although they fell off the scoreboard after a counterattack set by Patrick Ferreira.

The Brazilian hit a low shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 20th minute, in which he beat Mariano Pineda 0-1. The striker’s shot hit the right post.

The team advantage lasted eight minutes from La Ceiba, a stunning free kick by Deyron Martínez equalizing everything on the scoreboard.