This is how Round 15 of the Clausura 2023 National League will be played

Cassandra Curtis April 3, 2023 2 min read

Next weekend there will be football Honduran National Leaguethe culmination of what is Holy Week.

So far, five matches are scheduled for Saturday, with teams seeking to score points to get into the league, while others battle their relegation issue.

The sexiest party on the 15th of the year Final tournament Is it Olympia Real Spain, which will certainly take place at Carlos Miranda Stadium. No confirmed time yet and it will be Saturday.

Always receiving Vida on Saturdays, Motagua from Ninrod Medina in La Ceiba, who has a tight commitment this Wednesday against Tigres de México in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final.

Among the other attractive parties on this day is a party marathon against UPNFM Wolves in San Pedro Sula. The Greens have 23 points in the standings, while the University Freshmen are third with 24. Both are battling for second place behind the Colts, who have 26 points.

As for the teams fighting for relegation, Real Sociedad and Honduras progress, They have another final against tough opponents.

in Toccoa, real community He will face Victoria on Saturday while Honduras advances It will host Potros de Olancho FC at home, who are looking to finish second in the Closing schedule 2023.

History matches 15

Olympia vs Real Spain
Life vs Motagua
Marathon vs. Wolves
Real Sociedad against Victoria
Honduras Progreso vs Olancho

