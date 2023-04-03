This is how Round 15 of the Clausura 2023 National League will be played

2023-04-03

Next weekend there will be football Honduran National Leaguethe culmination of what is Holy Week.

So far, five matches are scheduled for Saturday, with teams seeking to score points to get into the league, while others battle their relegation issue.

See: Clausura 2023 placement table

The sexiest party on the 15th of the year Final tournament Is it Olympia Real Spain, which will certainly take place at Carlos Miranda Stadium. No confirmed time yet and it will be Saturday.