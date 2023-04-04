Mexican announcers taunt Motagua before the duel against Tigres

After losing 3-2 to Toluca in their last Liga MX match, Tigres now has its sights set on a Concacaf Champions League duel against Motaguawhich came from losing in the National Classics to Olympia by a score of 3-1.

Hurricane’s defeat in the national classic did not go unnoticed in Aztec lands and on a popular radio show in Monterrey they even mocked Team Deep Blue.

“bad Motagua Against a big club in Honduras? It’s impressive, give me pigeon soup for Wednesday, said Edu Torres on RG La Deportiva.

Likewise, the program’s commentators referred in a sarcastic tone to the name of the Nusour coach, Ninrod Medinagoing so far as to say his name is “General Player”.

Afterwards, one of the panelists made fun of the level of the Honduran National League.