April 4, 2023

Mexican announcers taunt Motagua before the duel against Tigres

Mexico.

After losing 3-2 to Toluca in their last Liga MX match, Tigres now has its sights set on a Concacaf Champions League duel against Motaguawhich came from losing in the National Classics to Olympia by a score of 3-1.

Hurricane’s defeat in the national classic did not go unnoticed in Aztec lands and on a popular radio show in Monterrey they even mocked Team Deep Blue.

“bad Motagua Against a big club in Honduras? It’s impressive, give me pigeon soup for Wednesday, said Edu Torres on RG La Deportiva.

Likewise, the program’s commentators referred in a sarcastic tone to the name of the Nusour coach, Ninrod Medinagoing so far as to say his name is “General Player”.

Afterwards, one of the panelists made fun of the level of the Honduran National League.

“Be careful if we touch Olancho, there I will tell you to be careful,” he added, while the other pointed “Oh against the UPNFM wolves,” they said with a laugh on the radio show.

But the mockery of the catracha league did not stop, taking marathon And his name, which they said was “running sport” or “sports brand” sarcastically.

Finally, the commentators ended the broadcast with a provocative chant towards Motagua: “Motagua is afraid of us. Motagua is afraid, he is afraid.”

With controversy on the table from Mexico, Motagua will face Tigres next Wednesday, April 5 at 6:00pm at the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.

