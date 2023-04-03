Voices from Liga MX on the case of referee Fernando Hernandez

ESPNReading: 3 minutes.

Gilberto Alcala: “The referee can get angry, what he can’t do is madness” The former player spoke exclusively to ESPN about what happened with Fernando Hernandez in the match between America and Lyon.

Mexican football technicians hope there will be a harsh punishment against the Lyon player’s whistle

San Luis Potosi – Michael HerreraAnd Robin Omar Romano And Andre JardineThey were the coaches who talked about it in a thread Fernando Hernandezcentral beep for America against Lionwho kneels Lucas Romeroa soccer player for the Esmeraldas team, in one of the most controversial episodes left Thirteenth day affiliate End of 2023.

The lawsuit was filed 72 minutes later, at that time America He prevailed 2-1 on the field Aztec Stadiumwhen beeping Fernando Hernandez Come closer Lucas Romero, a footballer from Lyon who was malicious. The player lay on the lawn for a few moments, while the whistleblower tried to calm the chaos engulfing the giant Santa Ursula square.

Fernando Hernandez is at the center of the controversy. EFE

Tijuana coach Miguel Herrera:

“Did the referee knee (knee) the player? Damn! Net? I don’t know what happened, I haven’t seen it, but if that’s the case, I think there will be a penalty, I think so, if it’s what they say… Oh, wow. Judge me. It’s the other way around, imagine from a player to the referee, I haven’t seen it. In that case, the referees’ committee should review the situation, and they’ll have hard work on this play.”

Ruben Omar Romano, coach of Mazatlan:

“He was wrong (Fernando) HernandezHe will have a punishment and we will know the punishment he deserves.”

Andre Jardine, coach of Atletico San Luis:

“It is worth remembering that we are human beings and that we feel hot. It is rare to see this behavior and the penalties should be for everyone.”

On Monday, the decision

Armando ArchundiaOn Sunday, the presiding arbitrator was informed that it would not be until next Monday when a case would be decided Fernando HernandezOnce they have been heard from all parties involved.

We released a statement where we will open an investigation and that’s it. I come back to the same thing, I am respected and we have already taken the decision to investigate, analyze and give the decision tomorrow as we discussed in the statement. Tomorrow they will find out everything, and today we have a meeting and we will talk, “were the words Armando Archundia.