Clausura 2023 Championship semi-finalists

Olimpia and Olancho FC start with an advantage in their semi-final duels.
San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Olimpia, Olancho FC, Real España and Marathón are the four clubs that will play the semi-finals to find the finalists for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Honduran National League.
The Greens eliminated the country’s final runner-up after winning on aggregate in a match set at Yankel Rosenthal.
For its part, Real España knocked Wolves out of UPNFM in a vibrant series that ended with an “Aurinegra” rating at the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.
Dates and format
The big party of the Clausura 2023 will start on Wednesday with the match between Marathon-Olympia in San Pedro Sula in the official absence of time and stadium by the Greens.
The second leg, as confirmed by the current National League champion, will take place on Saturday 13 May at the Carlos Miranda de Comayagua stadium.
With the series between Real España and Olancho, the match will kick off on Thursday, May 11 at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano at 7:00pm.
The second leg will be played on Sunday at the Juan Ramon Privet Stadium in Juticalpa.
Feature for OLIMPIA and OLANCHO FC
On the other hand, according to National League regulations, the first and second places will have the advantage of closing the home play series, and if there is a tie on aggregate score, they qualify for the Grand Final with the better position. .
This is how the algorithm will play:
Wednesday, May 10:
Marathon – Olympia (Olympic Stadium or Yankel Rosenthal)
Thursday, May 11:
Real Spain – Olancho (Olympic Stadium)
Saturday 13 May:
Olympia – Marathon (Carlos Miranda Stadium)
Sunday, May 14:
Olancho-Real España (Juan Ramon Privet Vargas Stadium)
