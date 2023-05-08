Clausura 2023 Championship semi-finalists

Olimpia and Olancho FC start with an advantage in their semi-final duels.

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Olimpia, Olancho FC, Real España and Marathón are the four clubs that will play the semi-finals to find the finalists for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Honduran National League. The Greens eliminated the country’s final runner-up after winning on aggregate in a match set at Yankel Rosenthal. For its part, Real España knocked Wolves out of UPNFM in a vibrant series that ended with an “Aurinegra” rating at the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.

Dates and format The big party of the Clausura 2023 will start on Wednesday with the match between Marathon-Olympia in San Pedro Sula in the official absence of time and stadium by the Greens. The second leg, as confirmed by the current National League champion, will take place on Saturday 13 May at the Carlos Miranda de Comayagua stadium. With the series between Real España and Olancho, the match will kick off on Thursday, May 11 at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano at 7:00pm.