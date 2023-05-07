Summary of the Napoli match against Fiorentina (1-0). Objectives

Naples Celebrate in style the achievement of the scudetto. The light blue side managed to secure the title last day after being held against Udinese last day, however, until this past Sunday, they managed to share that title. success with him the people after hit him to Fiorentina Minimal (1-0) at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

the partenopei They once again showed why they won the Serie A. Spalletti team no king The biggest problem with swiping is to visitwho did not want to exhaust himself too much, because on Thursday he will play in the return semi-finals of the Conference League.

Little feelings

fencing where Chucky Lozano He was the addressHe had few feelings. The Light Blues focused on attacking with little momentum and the visitation simply prepared to take on the onslaught of the locals.

The first half did not offer much until the surprise came: infection affiliate Mexican In the final stretch of the first half. The wing was replaced by Kvaratskhelia.

Osimhen did it again

The only goal in the match was scored Victor Osimhen to 73. The Nigerian won the match in a big way penalty That the Georgian wing gave his team the victory.

Indeed a hero Naples celebrated Elegantly achieving the third title in its history in a house And with him the people.

​

​