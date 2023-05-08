May 8, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Goldschmidt hits a 3 hour run to help the Cardinals slip

Cassandra Curtis May 8, 2023 1 min read

St. Louis – Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs, Brendan Donovan hit a three-run streak, and the St. Louis Cardinals ended an eight-game losing streak with a 12-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Goldschmidt had four hits and four RBI games, his first since March 29, 2019, against Milwaukee. He had a solo homer in the first and third innings and a two-run homer in the eighth.

Lars Nutbarr added a two-run single to hit the sixth in seven home runs for the Cardinals, who were in their worst skid in 16 years.

Jake Rogers hit a grand slam for the Tigers, which ended a five-game winning streak. Spencer Turkelson also submitted to Detroit.

St. Louis paraded 12 batters to the plate in the sixth to take control 10-6. The Tigers committed three errors in the half.

Detroit starter Alex Vaidow allowed three runs and three hits in ​4.mw-parser-output .sr-only{border:0;clip:rect(0,0,0);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute;width:1px;white-space:nowrap} ⁄ innings. His last seven players retired in their first appearance of the season.

For Tigres, Venezuela’s Miguel Cabrera is 4-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Puerto Rico Javier Baez 4-1. Cuban Andy Ibanez 2-1.

For the Cardinals, Venezuela’s Wilson Contreras scored 5-0 with a single run.

See also  Summary and result of Costa Rica 2 - Germany 4 in the Qatar World Cup 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Clausura 2023 Championship semi-finalists

May 8, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Summary of the Napoli match against Fiorentina (1-0). Objectives

May 7, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Taylor’s HR supports May as the Dodgers’ string-tying role in SD

May 7, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

The far right prevails in new constituent elections in Chile

May 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Artificial intelligence has already entered the medical field in the country

May 8, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Prince William tells King Charles the late Queen Elizabeth would be ‘proud’

May 8, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

They are aware of the work of education science professionals in their day

May 8, 2023 Zera Pearson