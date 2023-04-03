April 3, 2023

Platense endorses Villanueva with the worst win recorded in recent years in the promotion league!

April 3, 2023

The Sharks thrashed Villanueva with a crushing 7-0 defeat in Excelsior.

The eighth day of the Clausura tournament in promotion slug Completed this weekend and with two dates remaining before the regular round stage concludes, there are already some teams holding their ticket to the Round of 16.

There are 16 clubs who will be able to reach the knockout round and in the groups of five teams two qualify, in the six teams three of them enter and the two best third placed teams from squares A-1, A-2, B or D-1 will enter.

The teams from the Eastern Zone who have already secured a pass are Gutikalpa, who added 19 units with a 3-2 win over Arsenal SAO And he wants to renew his crown to be the next ascended to National League.

gymnastics Beat the blur from the bottom line Meluka He is also in the next round. Platenci They gave the poor guy a 7-0 out of scandal Villanueva He had already confirmed that he would have to fight in direct key to not relegation.

Sharks in Excelsior Puerto Cortes They added 17 points, lead Group C and dropped to the round of 16. Objects in group A-1 are colored after a victory social sun 1-0 to euro fc In the classic Yoreño game.

The large economic investment made by Platense is paying off. They are the leader of their group.

Apparently everything will be decided until the last day. In the port of Tela, the locals drew 1-1 against them Green gold Professor Carlos Tabora and he figured they would be the best of the bunch; However, the victory Junior athlete 2-0 to Santa Rosa Everything changed.

results:

Saba FC 0-1 Alvarado

Yoro FC 0-1 Social Sol

Junior Athletic 2-0 Santa Rosa

FC 1-1 Golden Green Canvas

Lyon Occident 4-2 Real Youth

Cougars 2-0 San Juan

Barilas ONE 1-0 CD Choloma

Platense 7-0 Villanueva

Broncos 1-1 Inter

Buenaventura 3-1 AFFI

Red Star 3-1 San Rafael

Gymnastics 1-0 Miluka

Gutikalpa 3-2 Arsenal SAO

