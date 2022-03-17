Pedri makes a brutal genius and ties everything against Galatasaray in the Europa League

2022-03-17

41 ‘ A very difficult clash between Eric and Markau. And two of the central defense were injured, but the Barcelona defender was wrong. Watch the Eric Garcia cartoon. 37 ‘ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO by Pedri, Barcelona connects everything. The midfielder left two opponents on the ground and defined low to score 1-1.

32 ‘ Galatasaray’s defense method, the match will be very difficult for Barcelona. 29′ And yellow for Marcao, who hit the corner with a celebration kick.

28 ‘ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL From Galatasaray, Marcao makes his first header after a corner kick. The defender beat Ferran Torres very easily.

27′ A foul by Busquets in midfield and a yellow card, the culé captain claimed a previous offense against Adama. 26′ Run from Adama to Pedri, shoot and shoot high above Peña’s frame. 22 ‘ Adama wasn’t accurate in this match, and Galatasaray’s defense kept him well locked in. twenty This is how Frenkie de Jong defined it, the Dutchman failed in the first half in the 9th minute.

16′ He skips Alba in search of Frinki, who makes a mistake by letting the ball bounce. The Dutch auction option is lost. 12′ Babylon! A violent shot from the Dutchman that Ter Stegen stopped without rebounding. German for sure. 10′ NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Frenkie de Jong misses Barcelona’s first pass, a massive pass from Busquets left him hand-to-hand against the goalkeeper, but the Dutchman put in a poor display from the left.

9′ Ferran tried after entering from the left flank. His hit goes up. 6′ Barcelona saved! Gomez had it, avoiding the first culé team defense, but since he’s struggling. Jordi Alba was the one who avoided the shot. See also Chivas | Alexis Vega takes punishment with humor 3′ Barcelona will have to deal with the pressure of the stadium. It will be a tough match for Xavineta. Get the party started! Barcelona and Galatasaray are already playing. Confirmed Fonts: Galatasaray: Iñaki Peña, Boyle, Nelson, Markau, Van Anholt, Kutlu, Antalyale, Babel, Cikaldao, Akturkoglu and Gomis.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Dest, Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Aubameyang.