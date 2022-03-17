March 17, 2022

This is how the Concachampion semi-final matches with Pumas and Cruz Azul remain

Cassandra Curtis March 17, 2022 1 min read

Mexico City /

The road to the final CONCACAF Champions League It has been shortened and there is already at least one semi-finals identified in which two alleged Mexican football teams, such as cougars And the blue cross

The Pumas’ history goes back to the New England Revolution In a drama series, penalty kicks are required to determine the pass from a table UNAMWho jumped from behind by three goals.

for this part, blue cross went to Canada to 1-1 tied with Montreal Thanks a little Auriel AntonaHe stamped his ticket in preparation for the definition of the tournament.

In the meantime, all that remains is to determine the semi-finalist, who will emerge from the winner between them Lion And the Seattle Sounderswith a group Ml As the favorites to advance after winning 3-0 at home.

A qualified person will have to confront New York Citythe painting that crushed Guatemalan Communicationsalthough a 5-5 total was enough to pass him through the round.

How is the semi-finals?

groups:

  • Pumas vs Cruz Azul
  • New York City vs Lyon / Seattle Sounders

dates:

  • Go duels: April 5-7
  • Return Duels: April 12-14

