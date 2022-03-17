This is how the Concachampion semi-final matches with Pumas and Cruz Azul remain

Mexico City /
The road to the final CONCACAF Champions League It has been shortened and there is already at least one semi-finals identified in which two alleged Mexican football teams, such as cougars And the blue cross
The Pumas’ history goes back to the New England Revolution In a drama series, penalty kicks are required to determine the pass from a table UNAMWho jumped from behind by three goals.
for this part, blue cross went to Canada to 1-1 tied with Montreal Thanks a little Auriel AntonaHe stamped his ticket in preparation for the definition of the tournament.
In the meantime, all that remains is to determine the semi-finalist, who will emerge from the winner between them Lion And the Seattle Sounderswith a group Ml As the favorites to advance after winning 3-0 at home.
A qualified person will have to confront New York Citythe painting that crushed Guatemalan Communicationsalthough a 5-5 total was enough to pass him through the round.
How is the semi-finals?
groups:
- Pumas vs Cruz Azul
- New York City vs Lyon / Seattle Sounders
dates:
- Go duels: April 5-7
- Return Duels: April 12-14
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Summary of the match between Juventus and Villarreal (0-3). Objectives
Rayados vs FC Juarez match summary (3-0); League three wins
The Ajax coach contradicts Alvarez and shows him as the worst player in the trio