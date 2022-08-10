This is how Liga MX vs MLS players arrive for the first time

John Manuel Figueroa

Mexico City / 08.10.2022

It’s time for revenge MX . LeagueWho will try to win first? All star game to me Ml; It is the second edition of this football festival between Mexico, USA and Canadawhich also formalizes the increasing attempts to integrate both sports and business models.

The first edition won by Ml Penalties now It’s time for Mexican football to raise its hand And do what you want despite the absence of the French Andre-Pierre Gignac, tiger starsince they have an image marked with a file Twice Atlas Champion

there is chance Allianz Field in Minnesota This is the agreed meeting place at 7:30 PM. by Ml The couple that football longs to see will be in National Choice… or in chivas: Javier Hernandez – Carlos Vela.

Let’s add to the presence of MLS Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy), Luciano Acosta (Cincinnati), forward Valentín Castellanos (NYCFC), Seattle Sounders players Jordan Morris and Raul Ruediazamong other things.

Although Gignac will not be there, there are interesting players, such as Alexis Vega (Chivas), who will hold the 10; recruits Julian Quiñones, Camilo Vargas, and Julio César Furch; In addition, Germán Berterame (Monterrey), Uriel Antuna (Blue Cross)among other things.

He will lead this team Diego Coca And he has almost his entire team available to play, because his captain Aldo Rocha He still had a muscle injury.

“I picked the vast majority (of the team); I’m happy to meet them and work with them. Now it’s about preparing for the match, without much training and nothing to do with tactics. I know we will do very well, because we have a lot of talent on the field. I feel lucky to be here. And I want to enjoy it to the fullest, like the players; that is my mission,” stressed the Argentine.

All star game. the first episode

The The first match of the All-Star Game It ended 1-1 in normal time, thanks to goals from Jonathan Rodriguez for Liga MX and Jesus Murillo for MLS. 3-2 penalties for opponents have since expired Rogelio Funes Mori, Eric Lira and Salvador Reyes fail for Liga MX; from the other team Nani and Edward Atoista missed.