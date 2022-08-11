The Board of Directors of Marathon are optimistic and believe that the match against Olympia will take place today!

2022-08-10
Olympia fans bring joy into the dark at the Metropolitan Colossus Statue.
They are working so that the game can be played today, yes or yes, but there is a chance that it will be suspended, says Marathon director Rollin Peña.
The match commissioner confirms that the EEH crew will be arriving to inspect the power outage at the Olympic Stadium as the box that feeds the power caught fire.
Electricity was not restored at the Olympics. We are nine minutes late.
Electricity is cut off at the Olympic Stadium. Metropolitan giant in the dark.
Low crowd flow at the Metropolitan Stadium in San Pedro Sula for a meeting between athletes and marathon enthusiasts.
Pedro Troglio sent many changes to the game compared to who he was playing; Enter Juan Pablo Montes, Jonathan Paz, Jose Mario Pinto and Punic.
Marathon lineup: Victor Garcia Javier Arriaga, Alans Vargas, Brian Molina, Felix Crisanto; Sergio Peña, Damien Ramirez, Odin Ramos, Juan Vieira; Clavin Zuniga and Lucas Campana.
Olympia squad: Edric Mengevar; Maylor Nunez, Juan Montes, Jonathan Paz, Carlos Sanchez; German Mejía, Boniek García, Edwin Rodríguez, José Mario Pinto; Brian Moya and Jerry Bengson.
At 7:00 PM, the classic game between purslane and Olympics will begin. Both came from winning their first two matches in the tournament.
Welcome to the minute by minute of Marathón vs Olimpia, the most exciting match of the third day of Apertura 2022.
