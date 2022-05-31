June 1, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is how Industries celebrated Victoria vs Granma in the Series 61 playoff - SwingCompleto

This is how Industries celebrated Victoria vs Granma in the Series 61 playoff – SwingCompleto

Cassandra Curtis June 1, 2022 2 min read

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

Leones de Industriales beat their similar team of Alazanes de Granma 1×0 In the fourth match of the 61st Series Quarter-finals, which was held on Monday, May 30th at the Latin American Stadium.

It may interest you: Last minute: They cleared a hotel in Havana of the industrial team

Hours after bizarre events at the Tulipán Hotel in Havana, a facility where both teams from the National Series are staying, delaying the start of the match at 2pm, Azules and Alazanes took to the pitch to give their best in search of victory.

The Industrialists, have to win four games in a row if they want to advance to the next semi-finals, while the current national champions only need to win to achieve a similar goal, having put the match 3×0 in their favour.

However, hanging from the arms of starters Yandi Molina and loyalist Andy Vargas, as well as a very fair offense with only a few hits, one of them Yamil Rivalta’s RBI in the fifth inning, Capital Blues avoided a broom against Granma, a 3×1 playoff situation, and still had him ahead. Giant task.

It may interest you: Incredible: Cuban Industrial Baseball eliminated in the 61st Playoff

By the way, that hit by Rivalta was the first given to the chestnut initiator, the leftist Junier Castillo, who did an excellent job from the hill, working in the eight rounds that his team defended on the field, but was not so lucky. Offensive reserve, so he charged with a backhand.

See also  "He knows he's going to suffer, we'll beat him up"

At the conclusion of the meeting, the celebration of the industrial players was epic, a reflection of the huge joy that accumulated in their bodies, eager to express themselves, as shown in the following video that was shared on social media.

It may interest you: Contract Signed: Japan’s Leading Home Running Baseball Team Will Leave Series 61

This Tuesday will take place in the fifth challenge of the qualifiers and Granma must obtain the services of its main shooter, right-back Cesar Garcia, in search of an end to the duel against the capital. For their part, Guillermo Carmona’s forces must enlist their crew chief, right-hand Pedro Alvarez, to avoid defeat and decide the play-off at the Estadio Martires de Barbados in Bayamo in the Eastern Territories.

Cuban baseballAnd the latin american stadiumAnd the GranmaAnd the IndustrialAnd the Jose Alejandro RodriguezAnd the HavanaAnd the cuban ballAnd the Cuban baseball playersAnd the National Series 61And the Cuba National Baseball SeriesAnd the Cuban baseball players video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Pizzuto, Galdames and Muñoz, Tri’s novelties on his debut in Maurice Revello

May 31, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Stephen Curry warns Celtics ahead of their clash with the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals

May 31, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Messi chooses his favorite for the Ballon d’Or: “There is no doubt about it, it is very clear”

May 31, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Stunning meteor showers may fall to Earth tonight

June 1, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Mazatlan will host the International Science Fair – El Sol de Mazatlán

June 1, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This is how Industries celebrated Victoria vs Granma in the Series 61 playoff – SwingCompleto

June 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Abenader would like Cuba to attend the Summit of the Americas

June 1, 2022 Phyllis Ward