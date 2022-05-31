This is how Industries celebrated Victoria vs Granma in the Series 61 playoff – SwingCompleto

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

Leones de Industriales beat their similar team of Alazanes de Granma 1×0 In the fourth match of the 61st Series Quarter-finals, which was held on Monday, May 30th at the Latin American Stadium.

Hours after bizarre events at the Tulipán Hotel in Havana, a facility where both teams from the National Series are staying, delaying the start of the match at 2pm, Azules and Alazanes took to the pitch to give their best in search of victory.

The Industrialists, have to win four games in a row if they want to advance to the next semi-finals, while the current national champions only need to win to achieve a similar goal, having put the match 3×0 in their favour.

However, hanging from the arms of starters Yandi Molina and loyalist Andy Vargas, as well as a very fair offense with only a few hits, one of them Yamil Rivalta’s RBI in the fifth inning, Capital Blues avoided a broom against Granma, a 3×1 playoff situation, and still had him ahead. Giant task.

By the way, that hit by Rivalta was the first given to the chestnut initiator, the leftist Junier Castillo, who did an excellent job from the hill, working in the eight rounds that his team defended on the field, but was not so lucky. Offensive reserve, so he charged with a backhand.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the celebration of the industrial players was epic, a reflection of the huge joy that accumulated in their bodies, eager to express themselves, as shown in the following video that was shared on social media.

This Tuesday will take place in the fifth challenge of the qualifiers and Granma must obtain the services of its main shooter, right-back Cesar Garcia, in search of an end to the duel against the capital. For their part, Guillermo Carmona’s forces must enlist their crew chief, right-hand Pedro Alvarez, to avoid defeat and decide the play-off at the Estadio Martires de Barbados in Bayamo in the Eastern Territories.