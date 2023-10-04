They won by a landslide! America beat Pachuca 4-0 in the Mexican League | Sports | Mexico

At Azteca Stadium. America against. Pachuca They played on date 11 of Apertura 2023 Mexican League. The match started at 9pm (Mexico time) and 10pm (Colombia and Peru time), with Channel 5 and TUDN broadcasting for Mexican territory. Watch the fullest minute-by-minute, along with all the goals, yellow and red cards, stats and highlights from Deportivo.

In a match that Águilas del América dominated from start to finish on their home field, the team won 4-0 over Tozos de Pachuca, thus maintaining their lead in the tournament. The scoring was opened by Henry, who took advantage of the rebound to score his first goal in the tournament. Then, Zendejas extended the lead with a stunning shot, and Quiñones and Cabecita completed the rout. The Pachuca goalkeeper made a fatal mistake that allowed the third goal to be scored.

America controlled the ball and controlled the match at will. Pachuca appeared devoid of ideas and depressed after the second goal. There were several changes in the performance of the two teams during the match, and some players prepared to enter the field. Malagón, Pachuca’s goalkeeper, made several important saves, preventing the defeat from becoming more serious.

America vs. Pachuca: Preview

Águilas enters this match having defeated UNAM Pumas 1-0 at Estadio Azteca. Jonathan Rodriguez’s goal gave the Azulcrema team the win. With this win, America consolidated its position in first place in Liga MX with 21 points, one ahead of Tigres UANL, its closest pursuers.

For his part, Pachuca comes to this match after drawing 1-1 with Necaxa at Miguel Hidalgo Stadium. They have recorded two draws and one win in their last three matches, and will be hoping to continue their unbeaten streak after the match against America. Tuzos has only 11 points and is in 14th place. It needs to increase its points to get out of the last positions.

Anytime they play America vs. Pachuca?

The match between America and Pachuca is scheduled to start at 9:00 pm on Mexican soil, although the time may vary depending on the country you are in. In Peru and Colombia, for example, the duel begins at ten in the evening; While in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay it will start at 00:00 the next day.

Where and how to watch the America vs. America match? Pachuca?

If you are eager for the starting whistle and you are one of the people who do not want to miss a single second of the match, we inform you that you will be able to watch the America vs. Pachuca via Channel 5 and TUDN signals.

Pictures of America’s victory over Puma 1-0 | Video: @ClubAmerica

America vs. Pachuca: Possible alliances

America : El Malagon; K. Alvarez, I. Lichnovsky, R. Juarez, L. Fuentes; L. Suarez, J. Dos Santos, A. Fidalgo, B. Rodriguez; e. Martin, J. Quinones.

: El Malagon; K. Alvarez, I. Lichnovsky, R. Juarez, L. Fuentes; L. Suarez, J. Dos Santos, A. Fidalgo, B. Rodriguez; e. Martin, J. Quinones. Pachuca:C Moreno; R. López, G. Cabral, J. Berlanga, M. Rodríguez; any. Lopez, E. Sanchez, E. Montiel; M. Hinestroza, B. Gonzalez, R. de la rosa.

