They will make a public intervention at the Faculty of Economic Sciences

That day will start at one o'clock in the afternoon, at 6:47.

On Monday, April 22, at one o'clock in the afternoon, a public intervention will be held at the door of the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the National University of La Plata (UNLP), located on 6th and 47th Streets.

“Without universities there is no future” is the slogan of the activity in which all student groups, non-teaching staff and teaching staff will participate. In addition, they invite the entire community to participate.

As explained, the day was initially promoted by student groups of the college together with the Association of Non-Teaching Workers of La Plata (ATOLP), and the activity was then agreed with the authorities.

In this sense, the demand, like the central demand of the march scheduled for tomorrow in the city of Buenos Aires, is to modernize the budget and defend public universities.

For this reason, and regarding the activity, the organizers emphasized that “Economicas falls within the framework of the educational crisis affecting national universities throughout the country.”

Along these lines they explain: “The sites are determined in a context in which the national government positions public universities as the focus of the battle. Only in the first months of the administration, its work was jeopardized with the freezing of budget items, meaning that the 2024 budget is exactly the same as in 2023.”

“However, the inflation rate on an annual basis already exceeds 276%. In addition, there are systematic policy attacks against science and technology and brutal cuts to the entire scientific sector. “Teachers and non-teachers have already lost more than 30% of their purchasing power so far,” they concluded. this year”.