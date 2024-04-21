Taylor Swift's personal trainer shares details of her workout routine

Taylor Swift's personal trainer has claimed she trains so hard that other people would “probably throw up” if they imitated her sessions.

The “Blank Space” singer has worked with Kirk Myers for nearly 10 years and the fitness expert praised his famous client's work ethic and willingness to keep going, no matter how hard his sessions get.

This is what he told Vogue.com:

“It's really hard, some people would probably throw up or have to lie on the floor if they trained like her… Taylor is the most resilient person I've ever met. It's so inspiring to see her constantly overcoming obstacles and eventually getting better and stronger.”

The coach continued:

“This also translates to your training and throughout your workouts.” I give her a difficult or challenging workout, and not only is she able to complete it and move on, but she also perseveres and moves on to the next workout. This ultimately makes it stronger, better and faster.

Kirk has also worked with celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Tom Holland, Kaia Gerber and Karlie Kloss, and helped Taylor Swift prepare for her “Eras” tour as if she were a “professional athlete,” with two-hour sessions six times a week. During breaks from his concerts and at least two rehearsals a week while on tour.

The coach said:

'It's made to order. We approached his training for the Eras Tour with the mindset of a professional athlete. There was an off-season when she wasn't on tour and an off-season when she was. When he's not on tour, we're in the gym up to six days a week, sometimes two hours a day.

continuous:

Taylor has been practicing throughout the tour. On average, we did this twice a week. Training during the season was more about maintenance, so it was more about stability, mobility and biomechanics.

The trainer worked with Amin Javed, a chiropractor, to implement recovery techniques for the 34-year-old singer.

He said:

“If you've watched the show, you know how physically tough it is. Imagine doing that for three or four days in a row, and then you finally have a few days off and still go to the gym. That's Taylor.”