The Science Museum and the Paleontology Museum participate in a science exhibition in Consuegra (Toledo)

Zera Pearson April 21, 2024 1 min read

The Museum of Paleontology of Castilla-La Mancha (MUPA) and the Science Museum of Castilla-La Mancha (MUCMCA) participated in the 6th Science and Health Fair “Zienziaburum”, held in the city of Consuegra in Toledo last Saturday, April 13.

This event, a regional reference in the educational field, brings together students, teachers and science enthusiasts with the common goal of promoting interest in research, discovery and experimentation.

The “Zienziaburum” has been developed at the IES Consaburum in this city since 2018, always with the aim of “creating a space that allows the exchange, dissemination and transfer of scientific knowledge”. There are museums, universities, and research centers so that students from educational centers can participate in spreading knowledge.

To do this, both its practical application and its importance in today's society are presented, encouraging students to carry out scientific research projects and thus develop their experimental skills.

In addition, participants in this exhibition can explore innovative ideas and creative solutions to real problems; It facilitates knowledge exchange between students, teachers and professionals in the sector.

As a novelty, centers from other autonomous regions participated this year. Specifically, from Algeciras (Cádiz), Mosques (Vizcaya) and Torrelodones (Madrid).

