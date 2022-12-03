They were injured against Cameroon and will not play again in Qatar

2022-12-03

unexpected defeat Brazil In view of Cameroon In the recent history of the group stage has brought consequences corn. Not because of defeat, but because two footballers have fallen into the infirmary and will miss the rest of the World Cup in Qatar.

This is how the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be held

The Brazilian Federation confirmed, on Saturday, that the striker Gabriel Jesus and side Alex sayssuffered an injury to the right knee, so they will not be able to continue participating.

Gabriel Jesuswhich he was doing one season at ArsenalHe left the duel against the Africans in the 64th minute to get into Pedro. The medical tests he underwent this morning confirmed that he would be out for three weeks.

SaysFor his part, he had to leave the field in the 55th minute. The defender tried to continue, but it was clear that he was feeling some discomfort. His movements and tears made us think of the worst, which was confirmed by medical examinations.