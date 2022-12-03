They were injured against Cameroon and will not play again in Qatar

2022-12-03
unexpected defeat Brazil In view of Cameroon In the recent history of the group stage has brought consequences corn. Not because of defeat, but because two footballers have fallen into the infirmary and will miss the rest of the World Cup in Qatar.
This is how the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be held
The Brazilian Federation confirmed, on Saturday, that the striker Gabriel Jesus and side Alex sayssuffered an injury to the right knee, so they will not be able to continue participating.
Gabriel Jesuswhich he was doing one season at ArsenalHe left the duel against the Africans in the 64th minute to get into Pedro. The medical tests he underwent this morning confirmed that he would be out for three weeks.
SaysFor his part, he had to leave the field in the 55th minute. The defender tried to continue, but it was clear that he was feeling some discomfort. His movements and tears made us think of the worst, which was confirmed by medical examinations.
Neymar is still in doubt
a corn The look is complicated. anyway Alex Sandro s Danilo They are aiming to make a comeback in the last 16, Neymar It is a serious doubt that must be measured against South Korea. If he did, he would never fully recover.
Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we still have 72 hours before the next match. We have time on our side. There are still possibilities (including those playing against Korea) and we’ll have to wait and see how that turns out. “They have not yet started field work with the ball, and that will be done starting on Saturday,” the doctor said. Rodrigo Lasmar at a press conference.
“It is important to note how the players will respond to this new stimulus. Depending on that, in the next couple of days, they may or may not have conditions.”
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Do you know it will fail? Tata Martino wrote a speech before the World Cup halftime
Hector Herrera and Funes Mori “digested” the elimination of Mexico with pieces of meat amounting to 12 thousand pesos
Uruguay defeats Ghana in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar; Andre Ayew missed a penalty