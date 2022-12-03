Do you know it will fail? Tata Martino wrote a speech before the World Cup halftime

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/02/2022 19:47:06

Through his Twitter account, ESPN analyst David Faitelson posted A message sent to you by Gerardo Martino To the TV station before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, where he managed the Mexican national team.

The caller explained that said message was part of an exercise carried out by Futbol Picante Productions and The strategist was asked to think about the future What could happen with El Tri in the World Cup?

“You could have done more.”was what Martino wrote.

Mexico signed its worst participation in the Qatar World Cup For 44 years when they were eliminated in the group stage they did not reach the last 16 as they did in recent editions.

What is the future of Martino?

After the elimination, Gerardo Martino announced his departure from the tricolor bench in agreement with the Mexican Football Federation. Now I’m looking for a new coach About the project in which Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup with Canada and the United States.

“My contract ended when the referee blew the final whistle (against Saudi Arabia),” said the Argentine strategist, after signing the failure of the tricolor in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Why was Mexico eliminated?

It was too expensive for the Mexican team Not scoring goals in their first two matches in the 2022 Qatar World CupBy one point, they have always played against Saudi Arabia, but hope Argentina will crush Poland.

For much of the match Mexico needed just one goal to advance or the Albiceleste would do the same to get more goals for the Poles, who tied them across the board. In the end, the score 2-0 in the other match and the Arab goal put an end to all hope.