Hector Herrera and Funes Mori “digested” the elimination of Mexico with pieces of meat amounting to 12 thousand pesos

Two players from the Mexican national team visited Chef Salt Bae’s famous restaurant where they served dishes covered in edible gold.

In the list of personalities who visited during world Cup Chef Salt Bae’s restaurant, famous for its edible gold nuggets, is Ronaldo Nazario, Vinicius Jr., Gabriel de Jesuspresident Gianni Infantino FIFAplus the Mexican Chosen One Hector Herrera and Rogelio Funes Mori.

One Night After Elimination Vs Saudi Arabia, Herrera and Funes Mori We were able to get a reservation in the restaurant that came to receive more than 1,500 diners a day, in the Doha branch, Qatarduring the World Cup days.

attacker monterey and midfielder Houston Dynamo They got to taste one of their famous steaks cut in edible gold, which have traveled the world and attracted personalities from all walks of life, including football, entertainment and politics. The football players of the Mexican national team managed to be served by the same chef, Salt Bay.

Mexico will face Argentina in its second match in the World Cup in Qatar. Getty Images

In the same place also a coach PolandAnd the Czeslav Michniewichalong with some of his team members, celebrated passing through to the round of 16, which they bragged about on their social networks.

The cost of famous items in gold varies by branch. In Doha, Qatar is between 1,100 Qatari (5,866 pesos) and 2,310 Qatari (12,318 pesos), and there’s a waiting list of at least “a day or two,” depending on what’s asked, and Chef Salt Bae is in the branch from Mondialistas province.

Salt Bae is the nickname of Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe. This is how it got its name due to the strange way of adding salt to its dishes and became famous thanks to the internet. It has branches all over the world and uses edible gold, one of which is in the World Cup grounds, Doha, Qatar.