The decision taken by Paris Saint-Germain after the dispute between Mbappe and Neymar

2022-08-15

behavior Mbappe Last Saturday in the win Paris Saint-Germain about him Montpellier The team managers weren’t amused, let alone the coach Christoph Galtier.

The attacker was angry at Vitinha Because he ignored him in one play and then argued with him Neymar To decide who will take the second penalty kick in the match, despite the fact that the French player has already missed another kick.

tension between Mbappe s Neymar It culminated when some fans criticized the policy Paris Saint-Germain convertible to kilian In the “owner” of the club and left behind the Brazilian, who “liked” some publications praising his work and criticizing the Frenchman.