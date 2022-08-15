The decision taken by Paris Saint-Germain after the dispute between Mbappe and Neymar

August 15, 2022

Cassandra Curtis August 15, 2022

2022-08-15

behavior Mbappe Last Saturday in the win Paris Saint-Germain about him Montpellier The team managers weren’t amused, let alone the coach Christoph Galtier.

This is how the table of positions goes in the French League

The attacker was angry at Vitinha Because he ignored him in one play and then argued with him Neymar To decide who will take the second penalty kick in the match, despite the fact that the French player has already missed another kick.

tension between Mbappe s Neymar It culminated when some fans criticized the policy Paris Saint-Germain convertible to kilian In the “owner” of the club and left behind the Brazilian, who “liked” some publications praising his work and criticizing the Frenchman.

Now, according to reports to liberateThis controversy reached the entity’s sports dome, and they did not like the dispute between the two sides.

Luis CamposSports Director Paris Saint-Germain And the coach Christoph GaltierThey are planning a meeting in the next few hours to talk to the players. There they will try to calm some of the turbulent waters from the game and invite players to cooperate for the benefit of the team.

contract that Mbappe The site until 2025, after rejecting Real Madridthe striker made the cornerstone of the project, so Neymar s Messi The previous source says they won’t agree much.

It is worth noting that the South American players are not convinced of this idea Mbappe To be responsible for the collection of all direct errors.

In the first game Paris Saint-Germain against him ClaremontMuch Messi How nay They shared the spotlight and understood each other well to guide the team to victory. On the second date, already with Mbappe On the court, the Brazilian was the hero again and took the spotlight in place of the Frenchman.

