Uruguay defeats Ghana in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar; Andre Ayew missed a penalty

2022-12-02

57 ‘ Oops! Darwin Nunez falls in the area and the VAR calls the referee to review the play. 56 ‘ The game is clear for Uruguay, have the advantage and go against or with the ball for the strikers. fifty’ Andre Ayew is the biggest villain in the game, the penalty kick he missed would have changed the history of this game a lot.

46 ‘ No changes recorded. We continue with the same 22 players we started with. The second part has already been played between Uruguay and Ghana. 53 ‘The first part ends: Uruguay defeats Ghana in the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Uruguayan claw is in the round of 16 for professionals now.

48 ‘ Now in the ranking are Portugal (7), Uruguay (4), Ghana (3) and Korea (2). four five’ They added eight minutes into the first half… 42 ‘ The Uruguay national team had not scored any goals in the World Cup, and today they started with two goals. 38 ‘ This was Rochet’s cover. The goalkeeper gave life to Uruguay and then doubled Jorgian de Arascaeta 2-0.

35 ‘ Ghana usually suffer from these gaps in matches and today they pay dearly for it against Uruguay. Classic African teams. 31 ‘ From ARRASCEETA! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL From Uruguay, the midfielder scored the second goal and Uruguay advance to the Round of 16.

26 ‘ Korea’s goal, the Asian team tied the game against Portugal. 25 ‘ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL From Uruguay, De Arrascaeta opened the scoring for the Uruguay national team, who are currently in the Round of 16. See also Do you miss Eddie Reynoso? Ryan Garcia disappointed Emmanuel Tago in a lackluster fight 22 ‘ Ghana is saved! Darwin confronted him, but he was stung and Salisu took him out on the line. twenty rochet! Andre Ayew misses the penalty kick against the Uruguayan goalkeeper and Charius breathes.

19 ‘ Yellow to Darwin Nunez for getting in trouble with the Ghanaian players. 17Punishment for Ghana! Life is complicated for Uruguay. The procedure under review is clear. Rocher locks Kudos.

16′ He is examining a possible penalty for Ghana for Rochette’s foul on Kodos. 10′ The tie remained, and the outlook is clear. Only victory serves Uruguay, and Ghana can settle for a draw to be in the round of 16.