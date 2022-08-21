August 21, 2022

They reveal a possible loss for America hours before the match against Cruz Azul

Cassandra Curtis August 21, 2022 2 min read

The Eagles may suffer from the absence of one of their best players in the Clasico, Jovin.

America will suffer tonight at the Azteca Stadium.
© picture 7America will suffer tonight at the Azteca Stadium.
When it looked like it was about to end loss streak in it Young ClassicAnd the America can suffer short The last moment of the player who was vital to revive the team in Opening 2022.

Before Cruz Azul, at Azteca Stadium, it was Tanu Ortiz plans to send Eleven who won Against Pachuca in the middle of the week, with the inclusion of Sebastian Caceres, who missed the match due to muscular overload.

The thing is that the Uruguay center back will be joining Bruno Valdes from then on Nestor Araujo absent from practice this friday With the rest of his colleagues due to the muscular load.

Despite the fact that it was initially said that the national team would have no problem being present this Saturday in Coloso de Santa Ursula, according to information received from the reporter from ESPNCesar Caballero, Nestor this Saturday He was in Coapa doing physical work with Fernando Gilardi and it is doubtful if he will be able to play.

It will be a few minutes ago start whistle When Fernando Ortiz and his coaching staff Determine if Araujo can be made available or better kept for upcoming Liga MX commitments.

