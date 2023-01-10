January 10, 2023

They resumed! Fernando Hierro asked the disciplinary committee to eliminate the punishment of Thebes Sepúlveda

Cassandra Curtis January 10, 2023 2 min read

MX league

The Guadalajara Council resorted to relevant cases to correct the decision of whistling Adonay Escobedo who sent the cannons to the baths in advance.

to Leon Iturbide

imago 7

Chivas started their participation in the Clausura 2023 on the right foot, beating Rayados de Monterrey at home with a score of 0-1. Thanks to a goal from Alexis Vega; However, despite the victory, he headed the board of directors of Rojiblanca Fernando Hierro was not finished with conviction and spoke out against the refereeing of Adonai Escobedo.

During the commitment between Guadalajara and Monterrey, multiple situations arose that sparked controversy, as one of them was one Most significant was the expulsion of Gilberto Sepúlveda For a double reprimand, in which to play The Rojiblanca board considers that the defender should not have seen the yellow card.

That’s why this Monday, The Disciplinary Committee issued a statement confirming that Guadalajara Application for appeal on the suspension of good, for which An investigation will be carried out and in the next few hours it will be confirmed whether the youth squad may be eligible For Paunovic to visit Atlético de San Luis.

In the event that an appeal from the Guadalajara Board of Directors is not pursued, the Serbian helmsman must use other items to replace Sepulveda’s absence and the most viable option would be Antonio Briceño, Although it also existsOther candidates like Hiram Meyer or Luis Olivas.

What’s next for Chivas?

After Rebaño’s victory over Sultana del Norte, the Guadalajara team returned to the Pearl of the West, rested on Sunday and already started preparing for Match 2 of Clausura 2023, which It will be next Friday, January 13th.when Rojiblancoyes Visit Atlético San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!

