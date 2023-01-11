Messi and Paris Saint-Germain in conflict? And the Parisian team will not pay tribute to him after winning the World Cup

Leo Messi back in psg Having won the only missing title of his career: the L.A world Cup. With such an achievement, it was expected that a team from the French capital would offer him a kind of tribute, which would not happen and immediately alarms of tension were raised between the two teams. flea s Al-Khulaifi.

When will Messi return to the field with Paris Saint-Germain?

the psg He faces Angers on Wednesday, January 11, in a match corresponding to the 18th round of Ligue 1, and the duel will take place in Princes Park And there will be a return Messi Since November, when he last played in the Parisian shirt.

It was expected Messi He was honored with his fans for winning the most important trophy of his career. However, the French newspaper Le Parisien I mentioned that there will be no special event either before or after the match.

Why does Paris Saint-Germain not honor Messi?

The reason for this controversial decision is that it was Argentina that carried out France national team in the World Cup final in Qatar. In addition to this, there has been a lot of controversy and annoyance in the French country due to the footballers’ celebrations. eggswho constantly mocked Kylian Mbappe in their hymns.

Still no statement from psgBut according to the newspaper LeParisienThere will be no special celebration for their new world champion and that may cause some upset in the club fleaAnd, therefore, affect his contract renewal negotiations.

Messi didn’t make a special request to PSG either

Everyone is happy to see him. Will there be a celebration in Princes Park? We’ll see when his next match is, but there’s no demand and need for Leo to celebrate. He’s the world champion, he’s an extraordinary player. I hope the fans celebrate it. We are very fortunate to have such a player Leo Messi. There is no reason why it should not be celebrated,” were the words of Galtier, which he reproduced LeParisien.