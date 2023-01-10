Stylish and smiling! Denil Maldonado officially introduced to LAFC from MLS: ‘I want to make history’

2023-01-09

Honduras defender Daniel Maldonado It was officially introduced on Monday with Angeles Fc affiliate MLS.

The current Kings of American Football officially presented the acquisition of Denil Maldonado in a press conference that was scheduled to take place in Bank of California Stadium.

“Happy to be in such a great establishment. I am very grateful and hope to do my best and contribute what I can and what I have for the team. I hope to win over the fans in every game I have to play,” he began, Daniel Maldonado.

The Catracho defender arrives at Los Angeles FC, a team that had many Central American players, but none of them could prove themselves. The only people who have been there are Honduras, Andy Carpenter and Salvadoran Rodolfo Zelaya, but they have gone unnoticed in the history of the Oro y Negro team.

“I’m very committed, and the illusion is that. I want to be the first Central American to stay on the team, my commitment is that, and that’s why I’m going to train hard and do my best on the field to take advantage of this opportunity given to me and represent my entire country and the Central American region.”

In the same way, he spoke of the teachings of his time in Mexico at Pachuca And with him everton De Chile before his arrival in Major League Soccer and about the conversations he had with other Hondurans.

“Being abroad one gains a lot of experience, in Mexico and Chile I learned a lot, but that’s part of my maturity, I gained it and I want to bring it to MLS to make history with LAFC.”

“I spoke with Romell Quioto, he’s my friend and we always communicate. I haven’t spoken with Bubba Lopez and Najjar yet, but I will to find out more about them during their time in the MLS,” concludes ex-Motagua defender Denil Maldonado.