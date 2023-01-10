January 10, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Stylish and smiling! Denil Maldonado officially introduced to LAFC from MLS: ‘I want to make history’

Cassandra Curtis January 10, 2023 2 min read

2023-01-09

Honduras defender Daniel Maldonado It was officially introduced on Monday with Angeles Fc affiliate MLS.

The current Kings of American Football officially presented the acquisition of Denil Maldonado in a press conference that was scheduled to take place in Bank of California Stadium.

“Happy to be in such a great establishment. I am very grateful and hope to do my best and contribute what I can and what I have for the team. I hope to win over the fans in every game I have to play,” he began, Daniel Maldonado.

Watch: Footballer Denil Maldonado Shares New Photos From His Wedding With Iving Bruni Who Did He Invite?

The Catracho defender arrives at Los Angeles FC, a team that had many Central American players, but none of them could prove themselves. The only people who have been there are Honduras, Andy Carpenter and Salvadoran Rodolfo Zelaya, but they have gone unnoticed in the history of the Oro y Negro team.

“I’m very committed, and the illusion is that. I want to be the first Central American to stay on the team, my commitment is that, and that’s why I’m going to train hard and do my best on the field to take advantage of this opportunity given to me and represent my entire country and the Central American region.”

In the same way, he spoke of the teachings of his time in Mexico at Pachuca And with him everton De Chile before his arrival in Major League Soccer and about the conversations he had with other Hondurans.

“Being abroad one gains a lot of experience, in Mexico and Chile I learned a lot, but that’s part of my maturity, I gained it and I want to bring it to MLS to make history with LAFC.”

See also  Tata Martino is upset with Carlos Salcedo; I will leave him outside Qatar 2022

“I spoke with Romell Quioto, he’s my friend and we always communicate. I haven’t spoken with Bubba Lopez and Najjar yet, but I will to find out more about them during their time in the MLS,” concludes ex-Motagua defender Denil Maldonado.

other signatures

Also in attendance were Croatian Stipe Buick, World Cup player Aaron Long and Swiss goalkeeper Aldin Jakupović, who was announced this afternoon before the start of the show.

Buick is a 20-year-old winger with international experience with the Croatian youth team.

California defender Long comes from the US World Cup squad in Qatar, though he didn’t have minutes.

The LAFC coach made clear his goal for 2023. “We want to achieve more this season.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Former DT América Femenil, Craig Harrington, has been suspended for two years

January 10, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Kylian Mbappe defends Zinedine Zidane after statements by the President of the French Federation

January 9, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The celebration as an old man was dedicated by Gignac to Miguel Herrera

January 9, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Science.-A Jet Streaming at Incredible Speeds from a Strange Star – Publimetro México

January 10, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Stylish and smiling! Denil Maldonado officially introduced to LAFC from MLS: ‘I want to make history’

January 10, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Emanuela Orlandi: The Vatican reopens the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the young woman

January 10, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

From behind, Danna Paola turns the nets on in a daring bikini

January 10, 2023 Lane Skeldon