March 31, 2023

They request an investigation into OpenAI and a suspension of future versions of ChatGPT in the US | artificial intelligence | AI | Mexico | USA | | technology

The Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy (CAIDP) has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the startup chat, to consider GPT-4 a rogue product that endangers privacy and public safety. Likewise, according to the EFE, they require “For six months of testing with artificial intelligence“.

The lawsuit calls for the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate OpenAI for failing to comply with consumer protection law.

In detail, CAIDP stated that the FTC requires that the use of AI must be “Transparent, interpretable, fair and empirically sound with enhanced accountabilityHowever, they protest that OpenAI’s GPT-4 does not meet these guidelines.

“The lawsuit insists that this technology does not have adequate safeguards to reduce bias and deception.”EFE Reports.

according to CAIDP not only calls for screening of AI models before they are commercially released; Also order the rulebook to be generated for generative AI such as Midjourney and ChatGPT. In order to follow and comply with it.

