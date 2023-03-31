They denounced ChatGPT in the US: They asked for the service to be suspended because it poses a risk to users’ privacy

An organization has condemned ChatGPT in the US for posing a risk to users’ privacy and has requested its suspension (REUTERS)

chat and use artificial intelligence They have shown that they are capable of great things. So much so that many organizations around the world have alerted about it Fast forward and the lack of control about similar.

That is why, on Wednesday, the organization at United State denounced the technology company Open AIdeveloper of the famous chat software, considering that the technology he uses – called GPT-4– Violate consumer protection law.

The Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy (CAIDP) filed its complaint with the FTC and claimed that the product in question “biasedAnd misleading Presumably a risk for privacy and protection general”.

The FTC has a clear responsibility to investigate and ban Unfair and deceptive business practices. We think you should take a closer look at OpenAI and GPT-4,” added Mark Rothenberg, President of CAIDP.

According to CAIDP, OpenAI is violating consumer protection law (Getty)

As we have explained, the technology company does not adhere to some of the practices established by the authority, among which are those that require “the empirical solidity of the data and models used,” as well as their transparency. The lawsuit stresses that OpenAI does not have adequate safeguards to reduce bias and deception.

Added to this request, Rotenberg was one of the businessmen and personalities signed on open letter in which they demanded – in a disastrous tone – Temporary suspension of experiments With artificial intelligence, it is superior to GPT-4, because they consider that they “can stand Deep stakes For society and humanity.

Society has paused the use of other technologies with potentially catastrophic effects on society. We can do that here. Let’s enjoy a long summer vacation away from artificial intelligence and let’s not rush into falling incessantly,” reads the letter, in which the NGO Future of Life Institute pleads for six months without developing the technology.

Rothenberg and Musk were among the signatories to the letter that called for a six-month pause in the development of artificial intelligence (AP).

The signatories include the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, and co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniakwhich was also requested government intervention In the event that companies do not respond to the request.

The rapid advancement of this technology has alerted many who have warned of the profound and irreversible change it could generate in the “history of life on Earth” and therefore “should be planned and managed with corresponding care and resources”.

Another aspect of concern is “The race is out of control to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds” In which artificial intelligence laboratories participated and which could replace many people in their jobs.

Experts have warned of the risks involved in developing this technology without proper controls (Freepik)

GPT – which is derived from the English term ‘generative pre-trained transformers’ – is a type of artificial learning model that is used to generate human-like language and its latest version -4- has shown that it is able to provide very precise and accurate answers..

The Developer Lab defined it as “their latest milestone in the effort to extend deep learning” which although it stresses that, contrary to what whistleblowers share, it has less power than people in many real-world situations.

