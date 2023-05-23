May 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Source says Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged

Zera Pearson May 23, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) – A source close to the couple told CNN that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez are engaged.

At the moment, there are no additional details about the proposal or any pending wedding plans.

Bezos and Sanchez, a former TV and radio journalist and now a philanthropist, first announced their relationship in 2019. Since Bezos and Sanchez started dating, they have kept details of their lives private, apart from being photographed on various occasions.

(L to R) Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at the 2023 Vanity Fair Awards in Beverly Hills in March. Credit: Danny Molochuk/Reuters

In 2022, the couple spoke to CNN at their Washington home for the first time joint interview In it, they discuss their philanthropy to strategically donate Bezos’ vast fortune to a variety of causes.

When it comes to their charitable efforts, Sanchez told CNN that they are “really great fellows,” adding with a laugh that they can also be “a little boring.”

Bezos went on to call the Emmy Award-winning journalist “the most generous and kind person you’ve ever had,” calling her an “inspiration.”

The billionaire is also the founder of the aerospace company Blue Origin, and has been on a plane 2021 flight to space And back to New Shepard’s rocket from Blue Origin.

Sanchez, who is also a former helicopter pilot, told CNN that she also plans to head into space in the next few years, saying she will be accompanied by “a large group of women.”

Bezos was married for 25 years to Mackenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children. Sanchez has three children from previous relationships, and was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in 2019.

See also  This is ETECSA's new international recharge offer and...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

West Elm is closing its doors to Plaza Las Américas after 15 years

May 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Energás and unit 6 exits from Mariel

May 22, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

All credit and debit cards disappear; So it will be replaced by banks

May 22, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Holiday Calendar: Learn about US Federal and National Holidays for 2023 | uses

May 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

United States debt ceiling: A new meeting between Biden and McCarthy ends without agreement and talks continue to avoid default

May 23, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Source says Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged

May 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“Will you make us sing on the island of Bella?”

May 23, 2023 Lane Skeldon