Source says Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged

(CNN) – A source close to the couple told CNN that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez are engaged.



At the moment, there are no additional details about the proposal or any pending wedding plans.

Bezos and Sanchez, a former TV and radio journalist and now a philanthropist, first announced their relationship in 2019. Since Bezos and Sanchez started dating, they have kept details of their lives private, apart from being photographed on various occasions.

In 2022, the couple spoke to CNN at their Washington home for the first time joint interview In it, they discuss their philanthropy to strategically donate Bezos’ vast fortune to a variety of causes.

When it comes to their charitable efforts, Sanchez told CNN that they are “really great fellows,” adding with a laugh that they can also be “a little boring.”

Bezos went on to call the Emmy Award-winning journalist “the most generous and kind person you’ve ever had,” calling her an “inspiration.”

The billionaire is also the founder of the aerospace company Blue Origin, and has been on a plane 2021 flight to space And back to New Shepard’s rocket from Blue Origin.

Sanchez, who is also a former helicopter pilot, told CNN that she also plans to head into space in the next few years, saying she will be accompanied by “a large group of women.”

Bezos was married for 25 years to Mackenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children. Sanchez has three children from previous relationships, and was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in 2019.