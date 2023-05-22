West Elm is closing its doors to Plaza Las Américas after 15 years

Consumers who want to purchase decorative goods and accessories for their homes will have one less place to shop. Not just the chain bed bath behind Offered for sale, but the store West Elm I decided to close in Plaza Las Americas.

West Elm, at 13,000 square feet, came to the Plaza in April 2008next to Pottery storeBoth brands belong to the company Williams Sonoma.

The store in the mall displays a sign at the entrance announcing the store is closed. The merchandise is at 30% off and the message states that all sales are final.

Advertising

Keep watching more content

The chain has clearance sale. (supplied)

A source from this newspaper indicated that there were few employees in the store, so at least this weekend they were restricting the entrance to the store.

West Elm specializes in home furnishings and décor, featuring modern and contemporary styles. Its only store in Puerto Rico is in the Plaza.

The source indicated that the chain decided not to renew the contract with the mall.

West Elm opened its doors in 2008 in Plaza Las Américas and is the chain’s only store in Puerto Rico. (supplied)

Edwin Tavarez, general manager of Plaza Las Américas, confirmed the closure of the store, which will be effective on June 30. The contract expires at the end of the following month, and the two parties agreed not to renew it.

“The leasing group continues to work with us to define a new concept for this space,” added Tavarez.

In 2015, West Elm temporarily closed for about four weeks at the Plaza to an alleged problem with a shipment that arrived with a “rare and non-hazardous substance”. After an investigation by the company and health authorities, it was found that silver nitrate was found in the truck that brought the goods.

After cleaning the shop and furniture, the establishment reopened its doors.

West Elm sells cheaper items than sister chain Pottery Barn, which was also located on the Plaza. The latter occupies 21,000 square feet and its merchandise is more classic in style.

in Plaza Las AmericasAnd Pottery Barn also opened in 2008, but it’s only been there for three years. At the time of the closure, the institution indicated that “the terms of the shop’s lease agreement, its performance and the surrounding shops” were among the reasons that prompted them not to continue working in the aforementioned mall.

Pottery Barn announced when it opened that it sought to conquer the Puerto Rican consumer with its mix of classic pieces and colorful and patterned accessories. (Juan Luis Martinez Perez)

In 2015, parent company Williams-Sonoma opened a Pottery Barn in The Mall of San Juan and a Williams-Sonoma store. Both facilities operate on the second level of the mall.

a job I communicated with San Juan Mall to see if West Elm will open space in said store complex, but management indicated that they don’t have any information that the chain will go to their shopping center.