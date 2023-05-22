May 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

West Elm is closing its doors to Plaza Las Américas after 15 years

Zera Pearson May 23, 2023 3 min read

Consumers who want to purchase decorative goods and accessories for their homes will have one less place to shop. Not just the chain bed bath behind Offered for sale, but the store West Elm I decided to close in Plaza Las Americas.

West Elm, at 13,000 square feet, came to the Plaza in April 2008next to Pottery storeBoth brands belong to the company Williams Sonoma.

The store in the mall displays a sign at the entrance announcing the store is closed. The merchandise is at 30% off and the message states that all sales are final.

Advertising

Keep watching more content

The chain has clearance sale. (supplied)

A source from this newspaper indicated that there were few employees in the store, so at least this weekend they were restricting the entrance to the store.

West Elm specializes in home furnishings and décor, featuring modern and contemporary styles. Its only store in Puerto Rico is in the Plaza.

The source indicated that the chain decided not to renew the contract with the mall.

West Elm opened its doors in 2008 in Plaza Las Américas and is the chain’s only store in Puerto Rico. (supplied)

Edwin Tavarez, general manager of Plaza Las Américas, confirmed the closure of the store, which will be effective on June 30. The contract expires at the end of the following month, and the two parties agreed not to renew it.

“The leasing group continues to work with us to define a new concept for this space,” added Tavarez.

In 2015, West Elm temporarily closed for about four weeks at the Plaza to an alleged problem with a shipment that arrived with a “rare and non-hazardous substance”. After an investigation by the company and health authorities, it was found that silver nitrate was found in the truck that brought the goods.

After cleaning the shop and furniture, the establishment reopened its doors.

West Elm sells cheaper items than sister chain Pottery Barn, which was also located on the Plaza. The latter occupies 21,000 square feet and its merchandise is more classic in style.

in Plaza Las AmericasAnd Pottery Barn also opened in 2008, but it’s only been there for three years. At the time of the closure, the institution indicated that “the terms of the shop’s lease agreement, its performance and the surrounding shops” were among the reasons that prompted them not to continue working in the aforementioned mall.

Pottery Barn announced when it opened that it sought to conquer the Puerto Rican consumer with its mix of classic pieces and colorful and patterned accessories. (Juan Luis Martinez Perez)

In 2015, parent company Williams-Sonoma opened a Pottery Barn in The Mall of San Juan and a Williams-Sonoma store. Both facilities operate on the second level of the mall.

a job I communicated with San Juan Mall to see if West Elm will open space in said store complex, but management indicated that they don’t have any information that the chain will go to their shopping center.

See also  A couple prevent their car from being stolen using an Apple Airtag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Energás and unit 6 exits from Mariel

May 22, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

All credit and debit cards disappear; So it will be replaced by banks

May 22, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Walmart will close 23 more stores this year; One of those is in Texas

May 22, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

This is what the Twitter killer that Instagram is preparing looks like

May 23, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

“Kongland Treatment Center in Elizabeth Silverio closed for violation of Health Ordinance 42-01” | daily listening

May 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The Miami mayor is considering a run for president

May 23, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

West Elm is closing its doors to Plaza Las Américas after 15 years

May 23, 2023 Zera Pearson