They present a “Day of Science” for the anniversary of school and college in Carapeguá – Nacionales

The science day It was developed with the aim of producing scientific knowledge of great scope or impact that arises from the need to learn something new through experimentation.

From the exhibition of scientific works, students from Second period From basic sciences s Social sciences With the project called “Applications in Daily Life for Perimeter, Ellipse and Parabola”. Also first year students Social sciences Presented a project: “Applications of Statistical Graphs in Everyday Life”. The projects were developed under the supervision of Professor Elvira Barrios.

In the school hall strong virgin Students showed the result of the research they conducted in their classes and also shared experiences with young people from facin Who commented on the work done in the fields of biotechnology, radiology and imaging, among others.

He was greeted by the director of the enterprise, Sr. Joanna Araujowho congratulated the students and teachers for the efforts made to accomplish the work to engage with the educational community, which this year celebrates 60 years of institutional life.