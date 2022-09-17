They present a “Day of Science” for the anniversary of school and college in Carapeguá – Nacionales

Carapegua. Students from the Virgin Puderosa School and the College of this municipality, within the framework of 60 years of institutional life, developed yesterday the educational project called “Day of Science”. On this occasion, young people of different grades defended their scientific projects that they developed with their teachers. Also participating in the event were university students from the Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences (Facen) of the National University of Asuncion, who are researchers in fields such as physics, chemistry, biology, geology, mathematics, biotechnology and others.
The science day It was developed with the aim of producing scientific knowledge of great scope or impact that arises from the need to learn something new through experimentation.
From the exhibition of scientific works, students from Second period From basic sciences s Social sciences With the project called “Applications in Daily Life for Perimeter, Ellipse and Parabola”. Also first year students Social sciences Presented a project: “Applications of Statistical Graphs in Everyday Life”. The projects were developed under the supervision of Professor Elvira Barrios.
Read more: September, the venetian month for 60 years of Virgin Puderosa School and College
In the school hall strong virgin Students showed the result of the research they conducted in their classes and also shared experiences with young people from facin Who commented on the work done in the fields of biotechnology, radiology and imaging, among others.
Read more: Students celebrate Folklore and Guaranía with an art show
He was greeted by the director of the enterprise, Sr. Joanna Araujowho congratulated the students and teachers for the efforts made to accomplish the work to engage with the educational community, which this year celebrates 60 years of institutional life.
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
More frequent in physicians with fatigue
A Book About Pedeciba’s Innovation: When Supporting Science Was More Than Beautiful Words | newspaper
Apitherapy, an alternative medicine for pets that helps treat chronic pain