More frequent in physicians with fatigue

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal concluded that there is compelling evidence linking physician fatigue to Poor performance and sustainability from health organizations. They confirmed, after conducting 170 observational studies with 239,246 physicians, that burnout contributes to professional separation and reduced quality of patient care. It is estimated that it can double the risk of medical negligence in patients.

The findings suggest that, of all health professionals who experience burnout, those who work in hospitals are more likely to be wrong with their patients than those who do so in health centers. Among them, they refer directly to Younger faculty members (Fall in the age group under 30 years old). On the other hand, they found a lower association between burnout and neglect in physicians over 50 years of age.

To reverse the situation, the researchers in this study concluded that healthcare organizations should invest time and effort in implementing strategies based on relieving medical burnout across specialties. They also insist on paying special attention to professionals in Emergency Medicine and doctors population.

Fatigue is common among doctors, even reaching global levels. In the US, four out of ten doctors report fatigue, and in the UK a third Doctors in training They reported feeling it to a very high or very high degree. In low- and middle-income countries, according to this report, burnout ranged from 2.5% to 87.9%. It also indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic has created new causes for stress Unsafe working conditions And greater burdens exacerbated this feeling among doctors.

Professional dissatisfaction in medicine

It is common for burnout to lead to an imbalance between work and personal life, causing a sense of professional dissatisfaction. All of this requires a Poor quality of patient careIt can also be deduced from this research, which has a link doctor burnout around the world through their professional involvement (focus on job satisfaction, regret over career choice, career development, loss of productivity, intent to change) and quality of patient care (focus on patient safety incidents, poor professional standards and patient satisfaction).

Doctor’s fatigue Double the risk of security incidents Compared to no patient safety incident, based on measures of general fatigue, emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and personal achievement. It has also been linked to a more than twofold decrease in professionalism as measured by general exhaustionEmotional exhaustion, depersonalization and personal fulfillment.

In addition, a relationship was found with a decrease of up to three times in patient satisfaction Compared to patients who were happy with measures of general fatigue, depersonalization, and personal achievement.

This report indicates that physician depletion quadruples the chances of feeling… Not satisfied with work And with three possibilities, think of giving up. It also increases by three times the risk of regret regarding the chosen college career choice.

Physicians who specialize in emergency medicine, as well as those in intensive care units, are those who, according to the data emerging from this report, have: Decreased job satisfaction Compared to internal medicine. Coincidentally, the youngest physicians in these areas of specialization (under 30 years of age) are the most vulnerable to medical negligence.

Flowchart of associations screened for physician fatigue with professional commitment and quality patient care. Results evaluated in the analysis are in yellow or red. The results in red emphasize the potentially higher risk of the outcome compared to the results in yellow (which may be less risky for the doctor and health care system).

What is fatigue, what effect does it have and how to solve it

Burnout is defined as a work-related syndrome that has three dimensions. First, emotional exhaustion, which is the primary dimension of individual stress Which refers to feelings Excess and fatigue of emotional and material resources. secondly , personality dissipation, which represents the motivational and personal dimension of burnout. And finally, the feeling of low personal achievement, which is the self-assessment dimension of burnout it refers to Feeling of inadequacy Inadequate productivity at work.

Now more than ever, effective interventions are needed Minimize doctor alertsHealth systems around the world are facing a crisis. This report is presented as a targeted burnout intervention solution for subgroups of clinicians with professional or . interests Adverse experiences in patient careConsidering the interrelationships between burnout, professional commitment and quality of patient care. For example, overwhelmed physicians may have less time or commitment to improving care for their patients, may take more unnecessary risks, or may lack accountability.

Conversely, recognizing poor quality care can lead to burnout, which in turn can lead to Doctors forced to resign. This process is often referred to as a secondary shock, particularly in relation to sentinel events or major security incidents.