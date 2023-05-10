May 10, 2023

They kicked out the famous Univision presenter from the coronation of King Carlos III

Lane Skeldon May 10, 2023
  • Univisión was not going to adopt María Antonieta Collins for the coronation of King Carlos III.

On May 6, the coronation King Charles III and the Queen Camillawho took his new place in the Kings, after Queen Isabel II Died October 7, 2022.

The event was attended by journalists from around the world and various TV networks such as Univisionwho sent to Marie Antoinette CollinsMexican journalist, reporter and writer to cover the event.

but, Javier Siriani From Gossip No Like, announces the expulsion of the anchor and journalist from a coronation ceremony King Charles IIIWhile doing his journalistic work during the coverage.

The Associated Press had international coverage and had to be credited, however Univisión was not accredited and they expelled María Antonieta CollinsThey grabbed her arm and went out into the street, then a sister channel spent 5 minutes on her, in fact, on her coverage you can hear that she says I have 3 minutes because the channel lent her.

“They kicked you out because they told you, madam, you come in Univision You, you don’t have coverage, they didn’t do the corresponding appropriation (…) Marie Antoinette lived in disgrace from those “, she commented Ceriani on Marie Antoinette Collins.

According to Javier Siriani, Univisión was unable to resolve the accreditation issue during the event.

according Javier SirianiAnd Univision The dependence problem could not be solved, however, it was not possible that the chain could not send the expected coverage.

The Mexican journalist has not shared anything about this information claiming that she was kicked out of the event.

